Battle Brothers in space? (Gamescom) - Menace interview with Overhype Studios' creative director

We caught up with Paul Taaks to learn more about the strategy developer's next big project, which is trading a fantasy setting for that of the wider cosmos.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to Gamereactor. As you can probably tell by the little TV we've got set behind us, I'm here with Paul to talk a little bit about Menace. Now before we get going, this isn't the Colmessa, yeah I know it's kind of different, we're in the Dorant Hotel over the road, the iconic Dorant Hotel many would say, and yeah Paul you've just shown me a bunch about the game, hands-off presentation, showing off all the different gameplay mechanics that you're introducing here, but tell me to start off with, why did you decide to go for a sci-fi setting this time, considering you guys have done such great work with fantasy beforehand? Yeah it was a pretty big leap for us, but we decided that we spent now eight years working on Battle Brothers, the first game, a medieval setting, very low power, and we just thought basically what do we want to play next, and we wanted to play something fresh and something in a new setting with new possibilities for us, and also something that we really wanted to play ourselves. And you guys are notoriously known for making quite complex games, games with a lot of moving parts, so what are you doing this time around, what have you taken from your experience developing the prior game, and taken here and gone, you know what we can streamline this, we can make things make, you know, make it a little bit more intuitive for the player. Yeah so first of all lots of people are concerned that it's going to be an easy game, it's not, but it's going to be very complex, but we try to make it a little bit less frustrating for players, and also we want players to actually get into it easier, so it has to be easy at the start, and then get more difficult, while Battle Brothers is very difficult at the start, and then it gets easier. And one of the things that you guys are doing this time around is you're shifting to sort of 3D graphics for the actual combat mechanics, so tell me a little bit about what that involves. Well actually we started with a 2D prototype, we tried to just stay like the three people that we are, and also create the game in 2D, but it absolutely didn't work, it looked pretty whack, so we just had to go with 3D, and Unity is pretty easy to get into, and we hired a bunch of guys, so we are now a studio of 10 people, and that's super awesome what you can do with it, we had an animator, and it's a lot of fun to actually hide like little little eye candy there, and some small animations, and we're having a lot of fun with the possibilities of 3D. And what about going to space, like space is a really big place, so what are you doing to try and keep it interesting, because there's so much empty things and emptiness in space, what are you guys doing to make sure that it doesn't feel empty? Actually we had to use some tricks, basically lore wise we had to somehow confine the settings, so it takes place not in entire space, but in a very confined system, where there's only one way in and no way out, so it's a bit of a suicide mission as the basic premise of the game, and the game will take place only in this system, so that we have a control over all the actors and all the possibilities, and it doesn't get out of hand. And tell me about some of the enemy types that we're going to be coming across, because there's a reason why this game is called Menace, right?Exactly yeah, so we will have a lot of I think standard science fiction bad guys, like pirates for example, then we have like alien bugs that try to swarm you, and we have some rogue militaries, like basic human enemies like in a sci-fi setting, but then also the menace will show up, which is like an 80s movie body horror type, half man half machine, and we really use this new type of enemy to implement more outlandish skills and abilities and gameplay, so we can really have freedom in our game design and use this to challenge the player in new ways in the progress of the game."
"Now with Menace getting closer to launch, what's something that you're really excited for players to experience for themselves when they get their chance to play it?Actually I want to play it myself, I'm really anxious to play like the whole game and experience like especially the progression and how it feels, because the tactical combat is pretty good already, but and all the basic gameplay features are already in place, now we have to make it more beautiful and also have to start playing the entire game loop and see how the progression works, how you can build up your company and what the choices you're making, so first of all we have to test that and experience that for ourselves, I'm really looking forward to that and then also I really like to show it to people, it's not ready yet as you have just witnessed, it doesn't look very beautiful now, but we're really really looking forward to sharing it with the people. You've done fantasy, you're doing sci-fi, have you thought about going anywhere else next time? No, actually I have to admit like I am the artist on the game and it was a very difficult jump for me, because I did a lot of live action role-playing and we played Warhammer Fantasy and everything, so a chainmail is a chainmail and the helmet is a helmet, so I can just draw this off the top of my head, but getting into a sci-fi setting and a completely new IP where we cannot, it's very difficult to get inspiration or you don't have any restrictions in your creativity, which is actually very difficult to deal with, so I had to spend a lot of time in coming up and designing like the characters, what does this faction look like or this, it was a real challenge, but also a super fresh start, so to say. As a final question then, so what is the plan for release for Menace and what platforms are you bringing the game to?So it's a PC first game, so we are right now only focusing on that, but we have a pretty powerful ally in Hooded Horse I think and we will talk to them, like the game will be in various languages and also on various platforms, but what platforms we will use is not defined yet, we're first focusing on finishing the game and then we will see, and regarding release we will definitely do an early access on Steam, but the timing it's still difficult to say, it's very hard, we don't want to make any promises because it's just not a good idea, but soonish I think, yeah. Soonish, well either way Menace is on its way, it's getting closer and closer, so stay tuned for that, early access start and then eventually we'll get to the 1.0, but for the time being yeah, for more information on Menace and you know where these guys are taking this incredible game, stay tuned and keep posted to your local Game Rector region, take care guys."