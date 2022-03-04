A Whole New World... of Warcraft (Gamescom) - The War Within Interview with Blizzard's Ion Hazzikostas

We caught up with the game director of the ongoing and massively popular MMORPG to talk all about the new expansion that recently opened its doors to players all around the world.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to Gamereactor. I don't think I really need to explain where we are today, because I think all of this does the talking for us.But I'm here with Ion, and Ion is going to tell us all about World of Warcraft, The War Within.Absolutely."
"Now, let's start off talking about the game itself, because it's, well, the expansion, because it's basically here, right?It's basically here.It's basically here.As of now, it's like we are, what is even time anymore, like two and a half days away from our global launch."
"Early access just kicked off twelve hours ago, and it's going to be a great ride.How did you find the early access period? All good? Everything, you know, all steam ahead now for launch?I will tentatively say it's been pretty smooth so far.You know, a few minor bumps, but I think we're seeing a ton of players venturing into the land of Khaz'Algar, experiencing the beginning of the story of The War Within and the greater Worldsoul Saga, and it's been awesome."
"And how does that feel, you know, kickstarting this massive new trilogy you guys are doing?It's exciting, ultimately, right? A little bit of anxiety, but mostly excitement.I think, you know, there's always those little bit of nerves as we pull back the curtain formally on this thing that we've been, it's been a labor of love for years for the whole team and welcome millions in to, you know, experience this world and this work."
"But, yeah, it's, you know, it's the beginning of, I think, the most ambitious story that Warcraft has ever set out to tell.It's a story that's so big that, you know, we couldn't fit it in two expansions.We needed three expansions, a full trilogy.And how do you manage to do it? How do you keep innovating and keeping the story exciting years after years after years?I mean, there's a few different angles to that."
"You know, when it comes to story, you know, we have, you know, a large team.Of course, the return of Chris Metzen as, you know, really the glue and kind of the spark that goes back to the origins of the Warcraft franchise to help steer us in the right direction of creating new stories in the Warcraft universe that still feel true to the spirit of Warcraft.And so, you know, we set out to figure out where we wanted to go next, what the big threat was going to be, and follow that where it led."
"And, you know, build out, you know, something that was going to be compelling and appealing to all, you know, the various approaches our players take to the game.And again, as I just mentioned, like, as we started to flesh that out, we realized, like, this is too big a story to fit in a single expansion.And so, trilogy it is.Now, when you guys, you know, Azeroth is a fictional planet or area."
"As far as we know.Well, yeah, it's a very good point, actually.But when you're creating a new expansion and creating new areas, do you, what's the sort of process there?How do you sort of control yourselves from just going, you know, completely out of the ordinary?Yeah, I mean, I think we want to mix the fantastical with the relatively grounded."
"We want, you know, things that feel accessible and relatable and then aspects that are going to blow your mind.And so, we're both thinking about, you know, the places we're going to visit, places that might have been known about or discussed in the lore.But also, we want to make sure we're delivering a great variety.When we were fleshing out the story and, you know, deciding that we were going to delve within Azeroth for the first time and explore the underground."
"One of the initial concerns and feedback from the team about the idea was, like, isn't there the risk that this might feel claustrophobic?That, you know, do we really want to spend all this time underground in these cramped places?And I think we set out very early on to prove that that didn't have to be the case.The first zone that we really started working on and building out is actually the third zone players will visit."
"It's a place called Hallowfall.And it's this underground vast expanse that is, you know, home to a group of humans that have settled there quite a while ago.But it's so large that they need airships to traverse it.And there's this massive glowing crystal embedded in the ceiling that actually illuminates the whole space, except when it occasionally goes dark, which has gameplay effects to it."
"But it's a place that you can walk around and not feel like you're indoors, like you're underground, until you look up and realize that there is a rock ceiling above you.And once we did that, we kind of realized, okay, this is not going to be claustrophobic.We can kind of deliver all the greatest fantasy hits, everything from the hardcore dwarven fantasy of the earthenworks as they are working at their large furnaces to, of course, the arachnid kingdom of Ancahet in the depths of this area."
"With War Within nearly here, instead of talking about the various features that players are going to be experiencing, tell us about some things that you want them to go out and find.Some things that maybe they'll look past a little bit when they first boot up the expansion.I think I have a couple of answers there.I think, first off, I have to call out, shout out our Delves feature, which is really a central part of War Within and a new way to play in World of Warcraft."
"As you're exploring these zones, you will encounter a dozen different Delves scattered among them.And these are solo, self-contained adventures.You can also bring a couple of friends in with you.But think of them as dungeons that don't require a full dungeon group that have a bit more flexibility and variety to them."
"And so I think that's going to be, you know, if you're an explorer, but you kind of run out of stuff to do at some point as a solo player, this is the answer there.The second answer I have is really, you know, as you follow our main campaign, our main storyline, that's going to kind of be your through line that leads you through the four zones.But when you see those quest bangs, those quest markers off on the periphery, go check them out."
"I think some of the most moving stories that really flesh out this world and bring it to life are optional side quests that are peppered throughout this world, that are not necessarily telling the great story of the threat of Zalatath, but the humble, grounded stories of the people that have lived in these spaces for hundreds, if not thousands of years in some cases.Now, World of Warcraft has been going on for a long time and there's obviously a lot of content that players can enjoy."
"What are you doing to encourage those people who are maybe sort of using the War Within and the World Soul Saga as a place to jump in and really start to experience World of Warcraft?Yeah, I mean, I think that, you know, as we come up on our 20th anniversary, we also want to make sure that World of Warcraft remains an approachable place for a new generation of players.So we've done a lot of work to keep updating our new player experience."
"Actually, just very recently, we made it so that the Dragonflight expansion, our most recent expansion before War Within, is now the new leveling experience that new players will encounter and that will lead you into the content of War Within.So even though it's a game that originally launched in 2004, you're not playing 2004 content.If you come to WoW today, you're playing 2022, 2023, 2024 content."
"And I think really, you know, that is along the way.We have tutorialization and we're doing everything we can to make sure that even as hungry veterans who want more to do will find plenty to feast on, there's also room for new adventurers to join the battle.Now, World of Warcraft, obviously, the World Soul Saga, we've got two more expansions coming up down the line."
"What's the sort of process that you guys take with planning that out, like plotting the course ahead?Have you even thought about what comes beyond the World Soul Saga at this point?In very loose terms, you know, started to think about where the saga might end and what that might set up next.But we honestly, we have our hands full with, you know, three expansions worth of planning and story development and world development."
"But we're making great progress on all of those fronts.You know, I was in meetings about, you know, aspects of what the last Titan patches will look like.Now, that's the third expansion in the trilogy.We're talking about, you know, where this is all going to end up."
"And what that enables us to do is to do a better job than ever before of really planting seeds and foreshadowing and weaving those threads that will pay off down the line.Because I think we have a firmer sense of where we're headed than we ever have in the past.And that allows us to, you know, do a better job today."
"Now, I'd be remiss not to ask about the whole Xbox acquisition at this point.Obviously, you guys are now part of the Xbox family.What does that allow you to do that maybe you couldn't do prior to not being owned by Xbox?I mean, yeah, it's been great being part of the Microsoft gaming family."
"You know, I think we're, you know, beginning to have conversations with and tap into the broader network of studios.It's been cool, you know, talking to folks at studios like ZeniMax, Bethesda, etc.more freely about, you know, the shared problems that we face.And really, that kind of has unlocked even more potential for just what we can do game development-wise."
"But I mean, our focus remains, of course, on this expansion that is just a few days away.And delivering, you know, just the best PC MMO experience out there.There's a final question then, Ian.People are going to be flocking to War Within within the next few days."
"It's going to get real busy and there's going to be a lot of people doing some crazy things.But what's some tips that you'll have for those people getting into the expansion?What's some things that, you know, some hints for them to start really cracking on with it?Honestly, I'm going to say take your time."
"Explore. Go slowly.There's, you know, there's no rush here.There's a reason why we don't kick off our end-game season and the Raid and Mythic Plus Dungeons and all of that until the third week.Take your time to explore. Enjoy the story."
"All that stuff will be there when you're ready for it.All the guides that you find online are going to tell you the most optimal routes to get to 80, to gear up.But, you know, there's, I think, just a lovingly crafted world here that is laying the groundwork for years worth of incredible story.Just enjoy the journey."
"Enjoy the journey. What better way to end?Yes, the World of Warcraft, the War Within expansion is almost here.I say, by the time you see this interview, it's probably here.It's very, very soon."
"So stay tuned for that.And as for more about World of Warcraft, and no doubt we'll be speaking in the future because of the World Soul Saga, you know, it's coming.Yeah, stay tuned to your local Game Master region.Until then, though, thank you for watching and we'll see you all on the next one."
"Cheers."