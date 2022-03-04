Gamescom 2024 - Day 2 Highlights

The editorial team share their thoughts and opinions following the second day of action in Germany for Gamescom 2024.
"Hello everyone. Welcome back to Gamereactor. This is our Day 2 recap for Gamescom.It's late. We've been here for what feels like 15 hours. It's not 15 hours, but it's been a long day.So this is going to be a faster one than usual."
"I think we've all seen some exciting things, but Oscar, kick us off.What was the one game, the one thing that stood out to you today?Thank you, Ben. Yeah, it's been quite a long day. I think my favorite one was Test Drive.In fact, I wasn't the one supposed to try the game. It was Jacob, but he let me try it."
"And the graphics are really good. They've been developing the game for six years, so it's really, really well done.And the music is really good as well.Yesterday we tried another driving game, which had like a hide-and-seek mode.And this one didn't have this mode, which is a mode that I really like, but there were some things really interesting about the game."
"And another one was Ara, Story Untold, which I tried for one hour.I think I should have to try the game at home as well, because one thing I found is like when you try the games in Gamescom, it's really difficult to know the real impression that you are going to have when you try the games at home.So that's it."
"Thank you so much. My highlight in terms of the games I played is...The other highlight was an interview.And the other highlight was an interview, once again.And it was Umberley González, who is the main actor for Star Wars Outlaws."
"And we had this really nice, really honest, really bold interview, where not only she gave us everything about her experience being an actor for Star Wars, being Cades, she also had Nyx with her.She was petting Nyx while talking to us."
"But also she was bold enough to talk about what's going on in Venezuela.And I appreciate an artist, you know, coming forward and sharing the tricky situation they're living in without, you know, like very naturally, very bold. I appreciate that.She's lovely. You're going to check that out."
"And with that, I pass on the mic to Jacob.Yeah, so my pick for today is going to be Genshin Impact, because they gave me like the biggest bag of merch you have ever seen.I wanted to have it here with me, but then you wouldn't be able to see these lovely guys, because it's such a big bag."
"But no, to be honest, yeah.But no, to be honest, unlike Alex, I can't be bored, or at least I need a higher price.So the game I will say, without any sponsorships, is a Danish game.It's called, yeah, it's going good for the Danes."
"And it's not only because I'm from Denmark.It's called Dino Land, and it's like an RTS game mixed with hack and slash.And then there's also dinosaurs.So what more could you want?It's, yeah, they don't know when it's coming out, but it looks amazing already."
"And it really has that kind of Age of Empires vibe.But again, also with dinosaurs. Yeah.Nice.Thank you very much.I played a game called Death Sprint 66 today."
"Rafa played it with me.It was bloody hard, but it was like Mario Kart mixed with, I don't know, something where you die a lot.Not Dark Souls. That's overdone."
"Something where you die a lot.You die a lot in this game, but it was like this sort of racing game where you're, like, pushing people off.It's like The Running Man if it was made into a game, basically, and you could also push people."
"I got to play Avowed today as well. That was quite nice.A bit underwhelming at first, I thought, but it grew on me.You know, it got better over time.It's very much like Skyrim if Skyrim had better combat, which is nice."
"And then, yeah, that's pretty much my sort of day in terms of highlights.I mean, I looked at a lot of games.I looked at Eternal Strands as well, which is that one coming from Yellow Brick Games, which is a bit like Zelda-esque with sort of the climbing everything element, the vibrant colors, and then it's got this physics-based engine as well."
"But, yeah, unlike Jacob, I got, like, zero freebies today, apart from on one game called God Save Birmingham, which is where medieval Birmingham is infested with zombies, which is pretty historically accurate because that would explain a lot about Birmingham."
"So I'm going to go to our closest man to Birmingham on the scene, Mr. Ben Lyons, for final thoughts.Thank you very much, Alex.Yeah, I've had an interesting day as well."
"I wouldn't say that there's necessarily been many things that stood out to me.A few interesting ones were I got to speak with developers that I spoke to last year, the exact same developers as well, and, you know, just basically catch up after 12 months away."
"But otherwise, I don't know, the thing that probably caught me, my attention the most, might have been Crown Gambit.Rafa was with me, we got to play the game for an hour.It's actually available to play right now through Kickstarter, that you can kickstart the game, get access to basically a massive chunk of it."
"But it's going to be officially coming out, you know, down the line.Keep that hush-hush for the time being.But, yeah, I think that was probably my highlight.I think it was the thing that stood out to me the most over the day."
"Tomorrow, I think, is going to be one of my busier days in regards to, like, sort of high-profile things.So I don't know whether we'll record on these tomorrow because the team kind of goes all odds ends for the final day."
"But if we do, stay tuned for something probably bigger and more exciting from me.But, yeah, this has been our day two recap.One more day to go, and then it's all wrapped up for Gamescom this year."
"So, yeah, stay tuned for that.And otherwise, thank you for watching."