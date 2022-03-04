GRTV News - Predator: Badlands begins filming, synopsis leaks

Is the new Predator movie closer than we think?
"it seems that Predator Badlands has started shooting. Now this is more of a sort of leaked speculation piece than it is fully confirmed, but as spotted by AVP Galaxy, which yes is Alien vs Predator Galaxy, so you imagine they're going to know their Predator stuff, it seems that Dan Trachtenberg, either way, however you want to pronounce it, he's going to be sort of filming a new project in New Zealand which is codenamed Backpack at the Minute and we also have a sort of synopsis, which remains very vague but I'll read it out for you anyway, a groundbreaking film in which one of the two main storylines delves into the intricate bond of very two different sisters, their familial ties are put to the ultimate test as they pursue divergent paths and missions."
"As I say, very very vague there, but Dan Trachtenberg has sort of been trusted with the future of the Predator franchise following the success of Prey, he is going to do Prey 2, but Badlands sort of takes place sometime in the future, whereas Prey is sort of like back in the past and it was rumoured that Elle Fanning was going to be starring in this role, it seems from the leak that it's going to be, the film's going to be about two sisters, but they're going to be played by the same person, so that's interesting, I mean as well in the leak as we fully see in the AVP Galaxy article it was mentioned that there's some, they're looking for an actress between 20 and 40, you know who fits their bill, which again Elle Fanning fits that bill, if she's going to go for playing the sisters, I'm not sure at the minute, it's not been confirmed or denied whether the talks fell through with Fanning or whether they're going to be using her as the main cast member and this casting list is out of date, either way, or whether she'll be starring and the sisters will be sort of a background character, because it does say two main storylines here and one of them divulges into the sister story, so we'll have to see what happens there, but it's interesting nonetheless that this film is being shot, as we've seen with Alien Romulus there is definitely a sort of new blood taking over these classic sci-fi franchises, while Alien Romulus is mostly well liked, there are some people that disliked it as well and I think the same is true for Prey"