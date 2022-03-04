Redefining the mil-sim genre with Arma Reforger (Gamescom) - Interview with Bohemia Interactive

We caught up with project lead Krzysztof Bielawski to learn more about the latest instalment in the simulation shooter series.
"We are at Gamescom 2024 in Germany and this is a bit of a surprise to me because I was checking out Arma Reforger at the Bohemia Interactive booth.But you know, Klamath here, standing next to me, is holding a PS5 controller in his hand because you guys are showing off an early, very early version, an early build of the game running on PS5 already."
"So thank you so much for joining us, Klamath.Hello, hello.I think this is not going to be a regular interview. I think, if you agree, you can show me the game and then we can talk through the gameplay.Yeah, definitely. It's gonna be cool."
"Let's do that.So what we are showing here today is Reforger running on PS5 and in preparation to basically releasing it on that platform this year.So I want to show you basically a few things about what we added because of that new platform.This is basically the same Reforger as you can play on PC and Xbox right now."
"All the features that are already available for the public players.We're gonna open the doors for the new platform, basically allowing them to join.There will be a small update. There are some little features here and there which are added, but nothing big that is a major update.Most important is going to this new platform."
"Because of the new platform, we had to add a few interesting aspects to the game, which is basically usage of the new hardware which PlayStation provides, which is the controller.So what we have is...Here we go. I have a shot.So what we have is usage of motion control, which is ability to aim basically with the weapon or use the free look as well by moving the controller."
"Then we have adaptive...You press a button and then you move the controller, right? For the free view.You can actually configure it as you wish.So players in settings can set up if they want this motion control to affect aiming or free look or whatever."
"So it's up to them.We also have adaptive triggers.So basically if I fire, I can feel on my right trigger.I will maybe let you fire so you can try it."
"How the real trigger works.So it has this area where it's easy to press and there is this threshold when you have to cross to actually make the fire.We have exactly the same feeling on this device, which allows people to train or to fire the weapon almost as a real weapon.You have to feel the trigger."
"You have to do it slowly.You have to do it precisely.Because if you don't, you will move the iron sights just like in real life.If you snap your trigger too fast, thanks to the motion control, you actually will move the controller, which will put you off aim."
"Which is a very cool immersive effect.We also have a haptic feedback on the controller.So you can feel explosions.You can feel things happening around."
"I will spawn a vehicle just to show that we have additional simulation inside the vehicle as well for brakes and accelerator.So you use the controller to maximize this immersion basically.So let me take some...Oh, actually this is not bad."
"This is a truck, as you can see.It's a big arsenal truck.The game, if you never heard about Arma, is like the most realistic military simulator ever made.And this one is the next iteration with the next gen."
"This is a work in progress build, so it may have some issues.I'm looking around.I'm starting the engine.Now I'm driving."
"My accelerator and my brakes triggers.I actually have a certain friction to them.So the brakes are hard to press.This is a heavy vehicle."
"When I stop, they become loose.So you can feel how you drive.It gives you additional feedback on your fingers, which is very immersive.And of course you can look around using the controller, which helps."
"Because in this game, tactical awareness is everything.If you don't know what's around you, you may get easily ambushed and killed.Do you want to try yourself?How does it feel?Should I grab it?I can hold this for you if you want."
"So just rest at your view with the controller.And then use the left and right trigger to accelerate and to brake.When you accelerate, you can feel the accelerator being heavy.The vehicle simulation that we have is actually one of the most advanced in N.E.R. map."
"It has all the different elements simulated from gearbox, shifting mechanism, clutches, transmission of power, suspension, wheels.We have something called Paceica system for wheels and tires friction.It's a very deep simulation, almost on par with typical racing driving games.We use it because our vehicles in game are often very complex."
"So we have a BTR which has four axles, we have multiple engines vehicles, we have multiple fuel tanks.So to be able to simulate those completely different types, very complex types of vehicles, we have to have all the tools.You of course said it's a very early version, but it's great that you are showing it already to us.And the release on PS5 was announced before."
"But it's really nice that you guys showed a work in progress.Which would you say is the status of this specific build, this specific version?At which point are you right now?We are still working on crossplay ability for players to join the same servers from all the platforms."
"Right now we have it enabled for Xbox and PC.For PS5 we still are working on some details how to make it work.And probably this build is like a month before first submission.As for the quality of it and all the features in it."
"Some of the aspects of passing through submission we still need to work on.So it's going to come in time.But as for the feature completeness, this is pretty much what players on PlayStation will get.So most of the features which you see are already in-game on public."
"We are adding just a few small things to that build.Like suppressors, don't tell anyone.But basically there is movement, control scheme is 99% finalized in this build.We had the pleasure to have Natalia the other day."
"We were talking about user-generated content at the DEFCON.And I guess, this is my guess.I guess the user-generated content is going to be slightly different.Or not as available on PS5 compared to, of course, PC but also Xbox."
"Yes, that's true. We cannot really enable mods from the get-go.We are still negotiating with Sony how to do it precisely.There are aspects of business and technology and security which we have to conform to.And Sony is very professional about it."
"And we want to make the best out of it.Yes, our final goal is to bring modding scene also to PS5.So those people can play on the same servers as PC and Xbox.They can have access to the same content."
"They can enjoy all the spectrum which this platform gives.Because it's not only vanilla.There is a lot of content that mods create.They really expand the capabilities of that."
"Fantastic.Anything else you would like to tell us or to show us about the new PS5 version of Arma Reforger?Well, I can show you that we already have advanced AI in it.So recently we made AI driving vehicles."
"I can make them get in here, into that vehicle and drive it around.This is a feature of that game.But basically it shows that even if you don't have mods, even if you don't have all of those 10,000 scenarios that people can create on workshop, you can still have fun with this sandbox using AI, using the content that you have available."
"Create scenarios and challenges for yourself.Play with them.Many people play this way.Spend hundreds, thousands of hours just playing in editor by spawning things themselves and enjoying it."
"Literally a sandbox.Yes, exactly that.I think that's pretty nice.I think that's enough.Looking forward to playing more of Arma Reforger on the PS5 when it releases."
"Thank you so much for your time.Enjoy the show.Thank you for coming.Thank you."