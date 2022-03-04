GRTV News - Yellowstone could be returning for a sixth season

Talks are happening to see Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser return to their respective roles.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV news. Today we have something that I love to talk about and that is Yellowstone. I thought we'd be honest be towards the point of being done talking about the show but but a report has come out and stated or claimed rather that the upcoming or it's difficult to phrase this ongoing yet upcoming season five of Yellowstone which started years ago and is set to conclude this November or starting this November rather that it won't actually be the final season despite Paramount marketing it and calling it the final season of Yellowstone. It seems that so far that there have been talks and negotiations happening about a season six and bringing back a couple of the main cast. Now we're not talking about Kevin Costner here it seems like the if he does appear in the upcoming five season five episodes that will be the last time we see Kevin Costner in Yellowstone but it looks like some of the other casts will be returning if they can get these negotiations sorted. It does beg the question of course as to what's going to happen with all the various spin-offs that have been reported and talked about but the key thing to know is it looks like the upcoming batch of Yellowstone episodes will not be the last of them or could be on the way so let's dive into the news and explore this."
"So yes Yellowstone might not be ending with season five after all.Talks are underway to see Kelly Riley and Kohlhauser back for the sixth season.So dads around the world rejoice despite Paramount marketing and regarding the ongoing and upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone as the final one that might not actually be the case going forward. Deadline reports that negotiations have started to bring back Kelly Riley and Kohlhauser for a sixth season of the show with the seemingly implying that the reboot spinoff rumoured to include Matthew McConaughey in a leading role will have to wait. The report notes that the spin-off The Madison starring Michelle Pfeiffer is still set to go ahead and will actually follow up the last batch of episodes in season five coming later this year. As for season six no dates are being thrown around for when this might debut but if the turbulent ending for season five is anything to go by probably don't expect to see it arrive anytime soon. So it's unclear whether any efforts will be put on getting Kevin Costner to return to his leading role as currently still expected to bid farewell in the series in the coming batch of season five episodes."
"So yes now that Kevin Costner is on the way out it looks like Paramount's trying to figure out a way to continue this series and obviously the spinoffs the reboot all these different things that they've they've had ideas for are part of that but it looks like they also want to just keep it going and probably frame it around a new leading figure which wouldn't surprise me if it's actually Kelly Riley's character of Beth. She's always been a sort of very leading and prominent force in the show so maybe Beth will be taken over as the patriarch of the the the matriarch rather in this case for the Yellowstone Dutton family. But again we're unsure about this right now this is all a report that's claiming that negotiations are taking place or to bring back Beth and Kohlhauser's rip and if that is how it does have any truth to it something we probably won't see come to fruition and something develop into something significant for a little while because well these these actors have been playing are being paid huge amounts of money to star in this show and as we saw with season 5b as people are calling it this is not the second batch of episodes for season five it's it takes a long amount of time to get the negotiations and deals in place to ensure these acts are happy to return so I would assume that they're going to do what they can to get Yellowstone to continue because it is one of the biggest shows on Paramount Plus and one of Paramount's sort of golden gooses but at the same time I wouldn't hold your breath on anything significant coming out about this because well there's a lot of moving parts here but the key thing to know is that maybe season five of Yellowstone won't be the end after all maybe there will be more episodes so if you like the show if you like the sort of the drama that it brings to the table know that there's probably more of it coming down the line. As we know more about this development as we know more about what will happen with the future of Yellowstone be sure to keep posted and updated but until then thank you for watching I'll see you all on the next episode take care everyone"