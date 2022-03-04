Street Fighter 6 (Gameplay #3) - Terry Bogard vs. Ken

We test the upcoming next fighter joining the SF6 roster.
"Here we go! What are these fighters going to do?Checks with a projectile Tries to throw but doesn't connect This is the range where things get messy Can they utilize their reach or bait each other out?Alright, what's coming up next?Big low reaching heavy Where is their opening?Feeling out the spacing Perfect read to get the finish with the low attack Player 1 takes the round like a thief in the night What else can they get away with?Fight! Attempts to break the stalemate with a fireball Dashes forward, takes a big gamble and rips out a raw super Can they keep on him?Generic kick for a mix up Player 1 is working with a better gauge What can they do with it?Gotta be careful not to whip at this range Medium, just goes for it at this range Not much life left, but their drive usage may save them Knockdown! Here comes the mix up Finishes them with a drive impact That was a clinic on how a solid neutral game wins matches"