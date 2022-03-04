Street Fighter 6 (Gameplay #2) - Terry Bogard vs. Guile

We test the next fighter to join SF6's line-up.
"are at stake here. Both fighters will need to bring their A game to the table.Let's see what they try to do here in the first round.Starts with a jump in."
"Lots of aggression from both sides.Can't take the throw?Knockdown! Shoots off a fireball up close.Player 2 is almost dead by some cross-drive moves and a few players could turn this around in their favor."
"Goes for the super arc? Will this super arc connect?Grabs him, takes a trip.Heading into the endgame now, it's getting tense.Alright, what's coming up next?And the throw ends the round."
"Player 1 picks up the always important first round.Bill wants to keep the ball rolling.Medium kick hits.Caught in the cross-up."
"Player 1 has a slight life lead.Sonic lays a fishbowl reaction.You've gotta be mindful of reach and jump ins at this range.Good somersault kick."
"Dashes up. Going on the offensive?A super arc? The super doesn't hit.He jumps in.Oh, they're in the cart. Finds the target.Are we gonna see a comeback here?Tries to act quickly but whiffs the attack."
"Power charge gets him.They're going for the super arc.In there! Player 1 brings it home.Let's see if they can build themselves a streak."