GRTV News - Wizards of the Coast is walking back D&D Beyond changes

After a lot of "feedback" over the weekend, Wizards of the Coast has backed down on another controversial D&D idea.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual, coming in the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network, because if you like what you see and you want to see more, as always, you can check it out wherever you get Gamereactor from for gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews and so so so much more."

"I'm back from Gamescom, it was a wild week and I'm glad to be back, but we'll have plenty of Gamescom coverage coming out over the next couple of weeks in terms of interviews and previews, my avowed preview has just gone up right now, but we're not talking about any of that today, instead we're talking Dungeons and Dragons, and if you're not aware, over the weekend there was quite a bit of controversy with D&D, as Wizards of the Coast, the company that owns it and publishes it, basically said on their online platform D&D Beyond, you wouldn't be able to get any of the 5th edition spells and things like that, they would all be changing to the newer version of the game, so that doesn't matter if you bought books that had those specific rules, it doesn't matter if you paid for a membership, it doesn't matter they were going to wipe away all of that data, essentially forcing you to move to the new platform."

"If I had to explain this in sort of gaming terms, I would say it's a bit like when Valve released Counter-Strike 2 and forced everyone who was playing Counter-Strike Go to move to Counter-Strike 2, even though it was completely unfinished.
So the same I would say is true for sort of this Wizards of the Coast new edition, and however they are now deciding to walk that back, because surprisingly, or unsurprisingly, it seemed that a lot of people didn't like that decision, and the thing about D&D players is, as they have done before, they were very vocal about how they didn't like that decision."

"So players who only have access to the 24 team player's handbook will maintain their character options, spells and magical items in their character sheets.
Players with access to the 2024 and 2014 digital player's handbooks can select from both sources when creating new characters."

"Players will not need to allow on homebrew to use their 2014 player options, including spells and magical items, as recommended in previous changelogs.
So what they recommended was that you make a homebrew, which is like a sort of player made thing if you wanted to keep the old stuff, which is insane, because that's basically like a developer, if again we're going to relate it to sort of modern gaming terms, it's like if a developer went, oh, you can use a mod to play this old version of the game, but otherwise, you're going to have to play the new one, and it's sort of equally controversial really, but once again, Wizards of the Coast has walked itself back."

"As Sam writes here in this post, it's far from the first time that Wizards of the Coast have done something like this, and it was the same with the sort of OGL controversy in early 2023, which was sort of D&D pulling back on allowing people to make content from their system, which annoyed a lot of people, because a lot of people make their livelihoods from that sort of content."

"In any case, let me know what you think about Wizards of the Coast walking back their business changes.
Do you see the logic in their business change, or do you not see any logic in it at all?
Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you on tomorrow's CRTV News, buh-bye!"

