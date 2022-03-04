Gamescom 2024 - Day 1 Highlights and Impressions

The on-site editorial team gather to discuss their thoughts on what they got to see and experience during the first day of Gamescom 2024.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to Gamereactor. These guys, Dav is going mad still, although in fact we're rolling, so this is in the video now. This is day one of Gamescom, it's in the books, this is behind us, we've all had a busy day I think. I don't think we've actually like played a lot, which I think is the theme of this year's Gamescom, a lot of hands off, a lot of presentations, or at least that's been the case for me, I know for you as well Alex. But yeah, we've seen a lot of different exciting things, so should we just dive into it? Shall I pass it off and then end with me? What do you think? Let's do that. Alright Alex, you kick it off mate, what was your highlight of the show for day one of Gamescom? This hat, I found it outside, it's one of the only freebies I got. If you want to impress press, give them free stuff, that's usually. I can be bought, is the message I want to say. I'm also protecting my hair with this hat. What was the question?Best game I saw? Christ. Saw, yeah, because I didn't play, I played two things. One of them was quite good actually, it was a game called Tavern Keeper, I'm not sure on the developer, look it up, it's like a really cozy, I'll tell you what, I needed it. I needed 30 minutes to sit down and just run a little tavern and hire a little orc man, who was very bad at his job, he was an unskilled laborer, but I think he got in through nepotism, and basically I thought that was probably my best time. There was this game called Mio that I played as well, which was very very difficult, adding to the image of press being very bad at games, because I had to have the developer help me through the tutorial, but then I was really good at the other bit, so maybe I'm like, you know, so skilled that I'm bad at the easy stuff. Jacob, can you talk, because I'm running out of oxygen to my head, I think this hat is killing me."
"Yeah, so yeah, as the other one says, not a lot of hands-on experience in this gamescom, but I did get to try a game that was very hands-on, it's called Date Everything, and the unique twist is that you can literally date everything, so you can date the toaster, you can date the TV, television set, you can date all the things that you usually..."
"Can you marry them? I don't know if you can marry them, that is a good question, I do.Yeah, I only got to play for 15 minutes unfortunately, that wasn't enough to get to the marriage part, but it's great that you can finally have a meaningful relationships with the things that really matters in your life, which is your stuff and not other people, so I think that was a very interesting concept, and I can't wait to try the full game."
"Well, I think I found an RPG game that actually makes sense, I tried Gothic 1, and in this game you are like a prisoner, and there is a dome, a magical dome, so the limits of the RPG are very well defined, and they make sense, because a lot of times when you play an RPG, the limits don't make sense, so I like that a lot, and also another game was by the creators of Little Nightmares 1 and 2, which I like, because in this case the movement of the camera is not limited, like with the Little Nightmares you go like this, this time you can move around the camera and so on, so I like this more than the other ones."
"Okay, who invited Harrison Ford slash Troy Baker to this group?Okay, so of course one of my highlights has to be about that, so I have four highlights, four highlights, so I can be talking for a while, so it's two interviews and two games I got to play, so the games I got to play were Honeymoon Beyond World, I think it's the full name, Honeycomb, I said Honeymoon, did I say Honeymoon? I was marrying his toaster, so I was thinking about that, but it's Honeycomb World Beyond, it's a survival game, and it looked to me like No Man's Sky meets Breath of the Wild in a way, and I loved the guys behind that game, and it's pretty unique in the art and in the way you deal with the world, and it's not about violence or surviving by shooting your way through the world, that's one game, the other game I liked is Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed, I loved the original, I worked my ass off with the original and with Warren Spector, I wrote a lot of texts about that game and I think it's really nice to restore that game, which was about basically Disney's history, and the two interviews that I loved, one is with Joshy P, Naoki Yoshida, he's the director for Final Fantasy 14 and the producer for Final Fantasy 16, and I'm not into Final Fantasy myself, but I loved the guy and I think it's a really great interview, I think that was great, and stay tuned for that one, because it means a lot I think for fans in terms of both the future for the MMO and for the mainline series, and finally I loved the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle interview with a senior designer and its creative director, again this is a spam, so check out my preview on the game, full of details, but then this interview was lots of fun, we learned a lot more about it, we even talked about the PS5 version, so with that I pass it on to you Ben."
"Yeah we've had some interesting messages sent today, you know, stuff matters more than people, you want to date stuff more than people, yeah a lot of interesting messages that we've had today, for me I didn't play a lot as well, a lot of hands-off appointments, some appointments I can't tell you about either because of embargoes, but what I can tell you about is a game, is a platformer that you're not going to expect me to come and say right now, and that is Smurfs Dreams, yep Smurfs Dreams is probably my highlight of the day, because A. I got to actually play it, and B. it's like a Smurfs equivalent of Super Mario Odyssey, like a really fun like charming platformer, I think a lot of people are going to enjoy that game, otherwise Directive 8020, the new Supermassive game, looks really good, and it's also a completely different Supermassive game than you ever would have expected, like it's a proper survival horror, not a, yeah it's not, it's not like a sort of a pure narrative linear thing, it's like a very survival horror experience, almost a little bit like Callisto Protocol Dav, I know you like Callisto Protocol, but yeah, interesting day, that's his day one done, I don't think we have much more to say about it, tomorrow will be, I think is one of our busier days, maybe the busiest day, so we'll know to have plenty of impressions for you then, but otherwise yeah stay tuned for Gamescom Impressions day two, which will probably be filmed in front of this sign again, because we do it here every night, every day, so yeah, thank you for watching, we'll see you all on the next one."