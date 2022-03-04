GRTV News - A PlayStation event could happen in late September

It looks like it'll be the place to meet PS5 Pro.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. It's been a little bit of a while but we're back. Gamescom's over so it's back to the usual sort of setup again and we're here to talk about some things that are potentially happening very soon down the line. Now, one of the major sort of missing players at Gamescom was PlayStation. Nintendo was also missing but PlayStation was also not a participating company. But it looks like we could finally be seeing something from PlayStation relatively soon as it has now been rumoured that a PlayStation event will be taking place in late September wherein we will most likely get to have a look at what PlayStation has planned for probably early 2025 and also potentially even the rumoured, long rumoured PlayStation 5 Pro. So let's dive on in and see what's happening. So yes, rumour, Sony has a PlayStation event in late September. Is it finally time to see PlayStation 5 Pro? So Sony had a smaller event at the end of May which seemed to disappoint a lot of fans before Summer Game Fest and Xbox Games Showcase stole all the attention just two weeks later. Even then there was talk that Sony would instead focus on a new event this fall and it seems that might be the case."
"The source for this is journalist Jeff Grubb who has repeatedly shown himself to have an excellent grasp of the gaming industry. In the latest episode of the podcast Game Mess Mornings he says that Sony will have a state of play and specifically mentions that it is not a showcase at the end of September. Exactly what we'll see is unclear but it's probably time to show off the much talked about PlayStation 5 Pro which today is almost treated as an open secret rather than just a rumour. What do you hope and expect for yourself? Now it is worth saying that Sony does tend to do events in September. They did it last year and I think they did it the year before as well. They tend to use it as this sort of last chance to show off what they have coming up in the later in the year."
"The problem is this year they don't really have a whole lot coming. Now will we, I mean Astro Bot will probably come out before this event. I say probably Astro Bot is like two weeks away, less than two weeks away so that is almost a given that this will come out before this event. LEGO Horizon Adventures, this is probably where we're going to get the firm release date for it. We still know it's coming in holiday 2024 so before the end of the year, most likely in late November, early December. But if this event is true which judging by past things and the fact that we're kind of expecting this to be an event at some point it's probably where we're going to get a release date for that. We're probably also going to hear a little bit about some other things that are coming up in regards to other sort of PlayStation geared titles and maybe again things that might be coming out in early 2025 just to set us up for that. So maybe like an early release window for like you know Q1 2025, those sort of things. But I think the key thing would be this PlayStation 5 Pro because while it looks like Xbox is more geared towards doing handhelds as an additional console in this sort of generation we're in, PlayStation seem to be more focused on getting a PS5 refresh out there, like a slightly more powerful version. Not that I think we need one, I really don't think we need sort of refreshed consoles in this generation."
"But Sony, this has been something that's been rumoured for a long time, we've seen lots of rumours, lots of teasers, lots of different bits of information to suggest this console is coming and considering consoles tend to last for sort of eight, seven to eight years and we're sort of already like four maybe even five years into this generation, it's time for a PS5 Pro to make its debut before it's too late. So I would assume that this is very much when we're going to see the PS5 Pro and yeah, sometime in September is almost a given for PlayStation to host an event, so expect that to be the case too."
"But as we know more about this and I'm sure the way that PlayStation tend to do things is we're not going to know about this event weeks in advance, it's not the way they do things. Usually they're like Nintendo with the Indie World Showcase happening later today, they announce it sort of the day before, a couple of days before. So I would assume that if this event is real, which I'm very well expecting it to be, I would assume that we're going to hear about it a couple of days before. So maybe sort of like circle down your calendar sort of September 20th onwards for when we'll hear more about it. But again, as we know about that and we get that official information, we'll be sure to share it with you as soon as we do know. So stay tuned for that. Otherwise, yes, this has been another episode of GRTV News and I'll be back tomorrow for the next one of the week. So thank you for watching and we'll see you on the next one. Take care, everyone."