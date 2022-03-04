English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Videos
Double Dragon Revive
HQ

The evolution of street fighting (Gamescom 2024) - Interview about Double Dragon: Revive

We tested the long-awaited return of the franchise at Gamescom and spoke to creative director Guillaume Cailteux about its move to 3D, the more open-ended approach of this instalment and much more.

Audio transcription

"Hi Gamereactor friends, I'm at the Arc System Works booth at Gamescom 2024 and I just got my hands on Double Dragon Revive.
It's the first time we've been able to play the game, so thank you so much for joining us, Guillaume, and thank you for allowing us to play for the very first time."

"First of all, it is a 3D game, so for fans of the original games, for fans of pixel art, give us the best reasons why you chose to go 3D.
I know a couple of reasons that I liked, but please, tell us why you went 3D.
So, one of the philosophies of Double Dragon, we wanted to evolve with this game is the interactions with the environment and the different kind of actions the player can take."

"So, when doing this, 3D was kind of an obvious choice for us because it allows us to more efficiently implement these kind of actions related to environment and such on.
Not only that, but also, in my opinion, one nice thing you can do in 3D that feels good or better than in 2D is that you can now go diagonal."

"You can see how both the enemies have patterns that attack you diagonally and you can also use the thumbstick to approach them and the objects lying around, correct?
Yes, exactly.
One of the goals of this game in particular was to make the most people possible fall in love also with the genre of beat-em-ups."

"And when we kind of did a self-reflection of, for example, Double Dragon 4 and the very recent titles we had that were beat-em-ups and what kind of bottlenecks they had for newcomers into the genre, was that angle adjusting to the adversaries in order to be able to hit those was kind of a showstopper for a lot of people that are not just used to beat-em-ups, right?
So, we tried to keep the core aspect of what makes beat-em-up fun and Double Dragon fun while making it, let's say, more comfortable overall and without, let's say, much stress that was kind of inherent to some other games in the genre."

"And I guess for beat-em-ups to become modern, you really have to go 3D.
And Arc System Works, it's not that Arc System Works don't know how to transition from traditional 2D to 3D.
They really know their thing, right?
Yes, the graphics especially, I think, is what you are mentioning."

"In general, also the gameplay. They came from traditional fighting games and now they have many more 3D games and they nail it too.
Yes, yes. And really, for this project in particular, it really just seemed like something that made sense in order to make the genre evolve, and especially Double Dragon, given all the interactions with the environment, how to play with your surroundings in order to get the upper hand in battle."

"Now that you mentioned the environment, I could hang myself from a sign, I could go through a wall, I picked up a knife, I kicked a basketball.
So, what can you tell us about these interactions and some of the crazy things we can expect to happen in the environment itself?
Yes, sure. One of the philosophies behind this game is that to use these kind of environmental tricks that are what we think is one of the big identity points of the series, is to reward the player by using these kind of tricks against their enemies."

"So, the more that you are using, let's say, these gimmicks like putting an enemy into a garbage bin or kicking an object into an enemy's face or stuff like that, let's say the faster you are going to build up a super move gauge.
So, we are trying to kind of keep the player incentivized in wanting to use the most creative way possible in dispatching their enemies and what we think that really made the most fun of what Double Dragon had right from its beginnings."

"And when you finish a level, do you get like a score in how you did it?
How fashionably you fought?
Fashionably, no, but we get a score that of course is put into numbers.
Heats?
Yes, yes, exactly. And also a timer and stuff like that."

"So, we are of course aiming for replayability here, but foremost to aim for creativity and have, let's say, the most efficient and fun ways to play along.
And then you feel the gauge and you can release your Double Dragon special moves.
What can you tell us about them?
These new special moves are actually one of the tricks we took from the book of fighting games that we also took a lot of inspiration from."

"So, maybe having the game, you realize that there are a lot more actions that are available to the player compared to the old games.
Or most, to be honest, most of the beat them ups.
It's because we have kind of fused the gameplay of beat them ups with a little bit of fighting game versus fighting games as well."

"So, you will have dodges, counters.
Blocks.
Yes, blocks, anti-air.
Blocks weren't on the original or were they grapples?
Depends on the games, but not in some Double Dragon games, but you can see a lot of blocking."

"For example, in all the River City games as well, which is kind of the parents of the Double Dragon.
But some of the Double Dragon games also have blocking.
Okay, final one."

"This is called Double Dragon, so we expect it to be playable by at least two players.
Is that correct?
Is that going to happen?
When is it going to happen?
Is it going to be only two players or up to four players?
Is it going to be local?
Is it going to be online?
So, we are, of course, there will be at least two players."

"We are looking at, technically speaking, if we can support without any problems four players.
We are aiming to have as many as we can.
Couch multiplayer as well as online with both will be supported."

"Okay, and you guys are showing more of this game next month on the Tokyo Game Show and in Paris.
Yes, exactly.
We will have a demo with two players."

"I think it will be two-player cooperation mode at the Tokyo Game Show and also at the Paris Games Week.
We also aim to have new information coming up about the game.
And then the game will release when?
2025 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox and PC."

"That's it. That's Double Dragon getting revived here at Gamescom 2024.
Thank you so much for your time.
Thank you very much.
Merci."

Gamescom

The evolution of street fighting (Gamescom 2024) - Interview about Double Dragon: Revive

The evolution of street fighting (Gamescom 2024) - Interview about Double Dragon: Revive
Easier than ever to access, same challenge to master: The recruit's path, by Bohemia Interactive (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with Natalia Agafonova at devcom

Easier than ever to access, same challenge to master: The recruit's path, by Bohemia Interactive (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with Natalia Agafonova at devcom
EA Sports FC 25 directors lay all cards on the table, even the blue cards (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with Sam Rivera and Andreas Wilsdorf

EA Sports FC 25 directors lay all cards on the table, even the blue cards (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with Sam Rivera and Andreas Wilsdorf
The responsibility of taking the fedora-wearing, whip-wielding hero to the top (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with the directors of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The responsibility of taking the fedora-wearing, whip-wielding hero to the top (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with the directors of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Giving players more credit for their creativity (Gamescom 2024) - Devcom interview with Kelsey Beachum, Super Evil Mega Corp

Giving players more credit for their creativity (Gamescom 2024) - Devcom interview with Kelsey Beachum, Super Evil Mega Corp
Building a video game tech team from scratch as a producer (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with Lucie Prunier, Executive Technical Producer at Don't Nod

Building a video game tech team from scratch as a producer (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with Lucie Prunier, Executive Technical Producer at Don't Nod
Shaping game design beyond current boundaries (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with Jennifer Estaris

Shaping game design beyond current boundaries (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with Jennifer Estaris
Cooling, performance and visual identity for the gamer (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with NZXT

Cooling, performance and visual identity for the gamer (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with NZXT
Urban sprawl on the roadmap of Go-Go Town (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with CEO Cheryl Vance

Urban sprawl on the roadmap of Go-Go Town (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with CEO Cheryl Vance
Balancing superpowers with disadvantages to solve tasks (Gamescom 2024) - Interview about Henry Halfhead

Balancing superpowers with disadvantages to solve tasks (Gamescom 2024) - Interview about Henry Halfhead
A non-hardcore take on the extraction genre (Gamescom 2024) - Interview about Dungeon Stalkers

A non-hardcore take on the extraction genre (Gamescom 2024) - Interview about Dungeon Stalkers
Taking terror to the final frontier in Directive 8020 (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with Supermassive Games

Taking terror to the final frontier in Directive 8020 (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with Supermassive Games
More

Videos

The evolution of street fighting (Gamescom 2024) - Interview about Double Dragon: Revive

The evolution of street fighting (Gamescom 2024) - Interview about Double Dragon: Revive
ASUS shows their new lineup at Gamescom 2024

ASUS shows their new lineup at Gamescom 2024
Easier than ever to access, same challenge to master: The recruit's path, by Bohemia Interactive (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with Natalia Agafonova at devcom

Easier than ever to access, same challenge to master: The recruit's path, by Bohemia Interactive (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with Natalia Agafonova at devcom
EA Sports FC 25 directors lay all cards on the table, even the blue cards (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with Sam Rivera and Andreas Wilsdorf

EA Sports FC 25 directors lay all cards on the table, even the blue cards (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with Sam Rivera and Andreas Wilsdorf
The responsibility of taking the fedora-wearing, whip-wielding hero to the top (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with the directors of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The responsibility of taking the fedora-wearing, whip-wielding hero to the top (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with the directors of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Giving players more credit for their creativity (Gamescom 2024) - Devcom interview with Kelsey Beachum, Super Evil Mega Corp

Giving players more credit for their creativity (Gamescom 2024) - Devcom interview with Kelsey Beachum, Super Evil Mega Corp
Building a video game tech team from scratch as a producer (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with Lucie Prunier, Executive Technical Producer at Don't Nod

Building a video game tech team from scratch as a producer (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with Lucie Prunier, Executive Technical Producer at Don't Nod
Shaping game design beyond current boundaries (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with Jennifer Estaris

Shaping game design beyond current boundaries (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with Jennifer Estaris
Cooling, performance and visual identity for the gamer (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with NZXT

Cooling, performance and visual identity for the gamer (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with NZXT
Urban sprawl on the roadmap of Go-Go Town (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with CEO Cheryl Vance

Urban sprawl on the roadmap of Go-Go Town (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with CEO Cheryl Vance
Balancing superpowers with disadvantages to solve tasks (Gamescom 2024) - Interview about Henry Halfhead

Balancing superpowers with disadvantages to solve tasks (Gamescom 2024) - Interview about Henry Halfhead
A non-hardcore take on the extraction genre (Gamescom 2024) - Interview about Dungeon Stalkers

A non-hardcore take on the extraction genre (Gamescom 2024) - Interview about Dungeon Stalkers
More

Movie Trailers

TERMINATOR ZERO Official Trailer

TERMINATOR ZERO Official Trailer
The Grand Tour: One For The Road - Official Teaser

The Grand Tour: One For The Road - Official Teaser
Alien Rubicon - Official Trailer

Alien Rubicon - Official Trailer
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim - Official Trailer

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim - Official Trailer
Y2K | Official Trailer HD | A24

Y2K | Official Trailer HD | A24
The Pirate Bay - Teaser Trailer

The Pirate Bay - Teaser Trailer
Secret Level - World Premiere Trailer

Secret Level - World Premiere Trailer
Azrael - Official Trailer

Azrael - Official Trailer
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft - Official Teaser

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft - Official Teaser
Kaos - Official Trailer

Kaos - Official Trailer
Attack on Titan: The Last Attack - Teaser Trailer

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack - Teaser Trailer
Wildwood Title Reveal - Film Trailer

Wildwood Title Reveal - Film Trailer
More

Trailers

Greedfall 2: The Dying World - Gameplay Overview

Greedfall 2: The Dying World - Gameplay Overview
Hide and Seek - Gamescom Reveal Trailer | Forza Horizon 5

Hide and Seek - Gamescom Reveal Trailer | Forza Horizon 5
Microsoft Flight Simulator - World Update XVIII

Microsoft Flight Simulator - World Update XVIII
Henry Halfhead - Reveal Trailer

Henry Halfhead - Reveal Trailer
Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Combat Part 2: The Basics

Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Combat Part 2: The Basics
Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Combat Part 3: Buffs, Debuffs, and Crowd Control

Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Combat Part 3: Buffs, Debuffs, and Crowd Control
Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Combat Part 1: Prepare for Battle

Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Combat Part 1: Prepare for Battle
Dragon Age: The Veilguard - High-Level Combat Parts 1-4

Dragon Age: The Veilguard - High-Level Combat Parts 1-4
Boss Design in Path of Exile 2

Boss Design in Path of Exile 2
Black State - 4K RTX Gameplay

Black State - 4K RTX Gameplay
Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred - Inside the Game

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred - Inside the Game
Heroes of Might And Magic: Olden Era - Announce Trailer

Heroes of Might And Magic: Olden Era - Announce Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More