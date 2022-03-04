ASUS shows their new lineup at Gamescom 2024

Asus has shown off, amongst other products, their new PCIe Q-Release GPU bracketing system at this year's Gamescom.
"Hi and welcome back to a new video. Today from ASUS ROG here at Gamescom 2024 and we got early access to their event venue where tomorrow they will present the new AMD motherboards X870-E and we have early access so we can take a look at the motherboards today so you can already see it right at launch. We have the full lineup here starting with the Hero going over to the X870-E, then there is the F-Gaming, there is the new A-Gaming which is with a white PCB, then we have the iGaming Mini-ITX PCB, a new TUF motherboard, new Prime and also the new ProArt motherboard. Generally speaking there is not that much new. We will start with the X870-E. So that board has the E-chipset while the other ones, the other Strix boards have the non-E, so only the X870-E chipset. This board has the possibility to mount three M.2 SSDs in this area. But as usual if you populate all of the slots you will not be able to run X16 PCIe Gen 5 on this one. So what would be possible is like 4 lanes, 4 lanes, 4 lanes and then X8 or like 4 lanes here and then 16 lanes here."
"So that will be up for you to decide what you want to do. As usual for Gen 5 currently there are still no graphics cards available so I think there is only very limited use for this feature. All of those boards come with the Q-release on the M.2 slot. It's a bit tricky filming with the other hand but you can see even with one hand it's still doable if you want to. So if you think it's important for you to easily remove and install the M.2 device without any screws that would be a feature for you. Personally I think it's not that important but you can let me know what you think about it. The Strix X870-A gaming is exactly the same as the F gaming only that the PCB is basically white, not fully white as you can see if I zoom in. There's still some silverish stripes across the PCB."
"Same goes for the heatsink. That's also something I criticized a little bit because I would personally love to see a fully white motherboard. But they also pointed out that it's practically impossible to anodize your heatsink in a white color. So that's just technically not really possible and painting the heatsink white would have a negative or bad impact on the heat dissipation on the performance. So that's why they decided to go for white areas where it's possible and still keep the functional parts of the heatsink with silver anodized."
"Now going over to the Strix X870-I gaming and by the name you can already judge that this is going to be a mini ITX motherboard. As usual when I go to any kind of exhibitions always have a screwdriver with me. Especially with this kind of motherboard I always find it fascinating how many features they pack on such a dense space. So for example I took away some of the heatsink parts and then underneath here you can see that there is the chipset of the motherboard cooled by this heatsink and then we have basically an M.2 slot on the side and there's a PCB like an angled PCB adapter sitting on top where you could place one M.2 SSD and then this is going to act as the heatsink for this M.2 SSD and it also contains another adapter for another M.2 SSD which is then going to be cooled by this heatsink. I'm not sure if you already spotted this on the side but there are two fans included in the I.O. area of this motherboard. So there is the first one, tiny one, that is responsible for cooling both chipset and the M.2 SSDs that are located in the bottom area of the motherboard and then there is another tiny one that is responsible for cooling of the VRM area. As a prime example I will present the ProArt motherboard when it comes to the I.O. shield area and that's also when you look at the other X870-E motherboards they will all have USB 4 connectors on the I.O. area as you can see it here and what I like about the ProArt especially is that it comes with 10G network just out of the box but again compared to the previous board there are not really big changes and it's still a more subtle and more clean without RGB coming motherboard if you're just looking for a board packed with features. And that's also my general impression about X870 and X870-E motherboards. They're not that entertaining even though they look nice they have very cool technical features such as the Q-slot quick release which we will look at on the Hero motherboard in a second but if you would ask yourself am I going to buy the motherboard then probably only if you go maybe for Ryzen 9000X 3D the upcoming CPUs if you switch from an older platform but going from for example X670 doesn't really make a lot of sense."
"Saved the most interesting board at least to me personally for the last bit and the X870-E Hero motherboard just visually is only a little bit different to the previous one looks a little bit more elegant I personally like the heatsink on the bottom pretty nice with our GI and the biggest feature the biggest difference is the memory slot and the contact pins inside the memory slots so traditionally if you would zoom in on those memory slots you would be able to see pins on the top of the memory slots like right here you would be able to see some pins which you can't because they made the contact pins onto the memory stick pads shorter quite a bit shorter have them with higher mounting pressure onto the memory slot PCB and they also changed the traces the signaling traces onto the DIMMs the DIMM slots so if you take a look here if you pay attention you can no longer see traces going directly from the socket to the memory slots so they made some changes and Asus claims that this improves memory speed by up to 400 megatransfers compared to exactly the same scenario with the previous like different memory channels with the previous different memory slots and different signal positions different trace position so here as comparison you can see it on the F motherboard you can see the contact pins reaching all the way to the top of the DIMM slot whereas if we film from the side on the Hero as you can see can't see anything because they're too short Asus ROG like this board is packed with those Q release features so to make your life easier to install and remove devices more easily so for example here the heatsink can remove it for access to this M.2 slot right here and if you want to install a different one so not an 80 millimeter one you could change the length as well and also with this latch right here you can remove the M.2 SSD if you want to if you have it in place simply put the heatsink on top push it down and should be installed I'm pretty sure you're also familiar with the Q release slot feature that they previously had such a button here you could press down it opens the slot this functionality is still there but basically fully integrated in the slot itself so in the stock condition it's always open for installation you just take your graphics card put it into the slot push it in and you're done and if you would try to remove it from the center for example here can't pull it out from this area can't pull it out but if I pull it out from the front it's very easy to take it out so that is a pretty cool mechanism for a quick and easy remove and installation of the graphics card I also spotted that they changed the color of the EPS connectors and first thought you might be like why doesn't even make sense only makes it look gray and different from the rest so it doesn't really match that was my first thought as well then I asked why they changed the color and they said that they got feedback from customers that especially when they're first timers in building it's sometimes not so easy to differentiate the 6 plus 2 PCIe connector from the EPS connector which makes sense so they decided to give it a designated color for EPS so if you buy an Asus ROG PSU and the top part so the tip of the EPS connector will also be gray the outer part will still be black so you can't really tell a difference once it's installed but for installation it will be just easier to see which connector is going to be EPS and which won't in this area Asus displays a very special 7900 XTX this is a Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 special edition 7900 XTX only 20 pieces have been made handmade and unfortunately it's not going to be on sale it's only going to be for a giveaway so if you want to try your luck you can find the link in the description I will personally also try my luck because I can tell you if you can get a special card like this where only 20 pieces were made should have significant collector's value and if you're looking forward to maybe also try Warhammer 40k in Space Marine 2 the game is going to be released on September 9th and if you buy a recent AMD CPU or GPU there will also be the game available for free in a bundle and also here taking a look at the back plate also pretty cool design even the mounting spring for the GPU in gold same as the entire heatsink also painted in gold personally I would like to see more of those kind of special editions for the future and hopefully maybe not only for giveaway also for purchase come on just make like 500 pieces I just like unique things like this so much here from Asus from Gamescom 2024 I will be walking around also on Wednesday and Thursday on the event floor so if you spot me don't hesitate to ask if you want to have a chat and I hope you enjoyed this video see you next time bye bye"