Easier than ever to access, same challenge to master: The recruit's path, by Bohemia Interactive (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with Natalia Agafonova at devcom

We interviewed the Arma producer at Bohemia Interactive about the challenge for new players to master Arma, especially in the recent Xbox console versions. Also about the use of user-generated content as the main engine for game maintenance, modding and other interesting tools.