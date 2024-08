The responsibility of taking the fedora-wearing, whip-wielding hero to the top (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with the directors of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Continuing our full Gamescom coverage, we've expanded our questions and gone straight to the source with Axel Torvenius and Jens Andersson, directors of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. We talked about the whip system, the perfect symbiosis with Lucasfilm and the responsibility to deliver the best "Indiana Jones experience" at launch.