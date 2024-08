Giving players more credit for their creativity (Gamescom 2024) - Devcom interview with Kelsey Beachum, Super Evil Mega Corp

We chatted with the studio's senior writer to talk about new narratives in video games, the role of the player as the main driver of the story and how to give them the freedom to expand the game over and above the development itself. Also about her work on future releases such as Rebel Moon or Avowed.