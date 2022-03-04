English
Cooling, performance and visual identity for the gamer (Gamescom 2024) - Interview with NZXT

Bryan Dezayas, marketing director at NZXT, talks about the new products from the PC gaming components brand, with a special focus on the new Kraken Elite with integrated display.

Audio transcription

"Hi Gamereactor friends, I'm here at the NZXT booth joined by Brian at the Gamescom 2024 and we're going to learn about a couple of things.
One of them is getting like trendy and really, really cool, if you know what I mean, which is the Cool Cap, which is customizable and it's a screen and you can put a meme on it and you can put a clock if you don't have a watch."

"So what can you tell us about the cooler first and foremost, the Kraken cooler?
Yeah, so we just launched the NZXT Kraken Elite and it's a fully new pump inside the cap and so it gives you up to 10% performance and cooling improvement from previous generation but also we went with a bigger screen."

"We know that gamers want that information kind of feeding at them so you can customize it in any kind of way whether you want to see performance, if you want to have a meme like we have up here with Homer going into the bushes.
The other part is it has the RGB lighting around so whatever you have going on on the LCD, it actually is augmented with the light ring as well."

"So really bringing the performance but also the visual identity for that gamer.
Yeah, totally. In terms of identity, if they are into eSports and competition, for example, they will want their logo in there or something like that.
What other uses have you seen for this?
Yeah, so a lot about performance."

"It shows the temperatures for the CPU, make sure it's performing as it should but the fun ones that we see a lot of people are putting music.
So when you play music in the background, it will actually start going to the beat so different sounds, so different waves, different beats it will go."

"If you put a video on there, you can actually put a video on the cap as well where it actually changes the lighting around the RGB light based off what's happening in the video.
So we're having people do a ton of fun and if you haven't seen it, we have a lot of people putting Chinchilla videos and GIFs right now on there."

"So go check out NZXT and Chinchilla if you haven't seen it.
What about the cooler itself and its capabilities in terms of cooling?
Yeah, so from a cooling perspective that's what's foundational for the cooler itself, right?
Is the performance."

"So we're getting up to 10% cooling performance from previous generations.
So completely redesigned to make sure that we're giving what a cooler is meant for.
Cooling, making sure performance and what that allows you to do is run, the CPU will have a longer life, you're gonna be able to run performance faster on your CPU because it's running at a cooler temperature."

"And it's summertime, so it's very cool.
And it is summertime, yeah, exactly right.
You're presenting this today in this very cool, very fancy looking white case which is the H5 Flow."

"The H5 Flow, yeah.
So just announced and launched today at Gamescom 2024.
Adrian, come closer.
And we can take a look inside and perhaps you can walk us through what makes this stand out."

"Absolutely, so this is the new H5 Flow.
So one of the big changes we've made down here at the bottom, you see the perforations inside the system here.
And what this is optimized for is cooling over the graphics card."

"So what we've done behind this case, there's a PSU shroud that separates the PSU, the cooling of it, from the fans here that are actually cooling the graphics card.
And that's a major advancement for this size case to make sure that cooling is optimized on graphics."

"The hottest thing inside the case is the graphics card when you're playing the latest games, you're running it at high performance, you need to make sure that it's super cool.
And that's really the big advancement here with the H5.
Additionally, what we've done is we've now enabled radiator placement."

"So you can put the radiator as we have it here at the top.
We can also front mount it as well.
And so giving that builder and that user the option on how they want to do it.
And so of course, with our traditional NZXT elegant kind of design to make sure it stands out for people as well."

"Finally, what about accessibility?
Can you open it up to show us or is it?
You're fearing I might go like, yeah, you can.
I'll show you now."

"So here, super simple.
You just pull it off the side.
Looks really nice, tidy and clean, which is good.
I just want to make sure it's super easy for DIYers to get in."

"Anybody that wants this case, they have the ability to design.
And I'll show you one more thing here.
You'll notice a couple of the covers that we have built in.
We want to make it easier for DIYers to have great wiring."

"And so they're going to do it just as good as anybody.
They're going to build it for themselves.
And so give them the ways to hide the wires a little bit.
I know I need it when I'm building my own case."

"So let's add some of that in there.
And just make it easier for them to have a great experience.
Nice.
I forgot to ask about the price for both the cooler, cooler cab and the case itself."

"The case is, this is in USD, but $95 base.
With an upgrade with some more RGB fans for $120.
And the Kraken Elite, multiple options.
It's going to depend on the size of the radiator."

"But starting at $240, going all the way up to $300.
Thank you so much for your time, Brian.
Enjoy the show.
Please close that up, please."

"Thank you very much, appreciate it.
I'll leave you to it."

