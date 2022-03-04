GamereactorShorts Gamescom 2024 - Arrival at Gamescom 2024

David and Alex arrived in Cologne!
"This is the north entrance of the Col Messe, this is a traditional snow Rebecca, though it's Alex.Unfortunately.It's good though."
"And yeah, we're wrapping up our day and we're attending the O.N.L. to see what our good friend and neighbor, Geoff, has in store for us.Indeed.What are your expectations?A lot of stuff we already know about, maybe some surprises and 30 minutes of adverts."
"Yeah, pretty much and a lot of noise, pretty strong bass sound and a pretty strong air conditioner too.Yeah, I'll feel it in my shins, the noise, the sound, I'm sure.Yeah."
"That's it.We'll see.We'll see.We cannot tell you about any more.Okay, go for it."
"Sizzling hot water.Ketchup?Yep.Hot dog.That's good."
"That's good."