GRTV News - Black Myth: Wukong debuts to mega Steam reception

It's one of the biggest launches of all-time on the platform.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.We're going to be doing what is actually going to be the final GRTV News of the week today because obviously Gamescom is kicking off.I'm leaving for Germany later, meaning I won't be back until actually Tuesday next week because it's a bank holiday weekend as well."
"But we're going to go into this final GRTV News of the week and talk about what is, I would say actually probably the biggest game of this week.Next week has some absolute titans, but this week is sort of governed by two predominant games, that being Concord and Black Myth Wukong.Now Concord comes out officially I think on Friday, but Black Myth Wukong officially launched today."
"And with that in mind, we're now getting an idea as to how popular this game is because, well we've seen how big its debut has been on Steam.And it turns out it's been really, really big. So, let's crack on.So yeah, Black Myth Wukong is more popular on Steam than Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring ever was.It's only been available for a few hours and it's already breaking records."
"So Game Science Studio showed me that there were quite a few promising games being made in China when they unveiled Black Myth Wukong here in the West four years ago.The game looked incredible with impressive graphics, cool enemies, smooth combat and more.So even more controversy surrounding the studio hasn't stopped my hype for the game.I'm definitely not alone. This is all in the words of Arik as usual."
"Black Myth Wukong finally launched a few hours ago, so it's a standout that the game already has 1,214,034 concurrent players on Steam.Which we're going to click on that in a minute because it might have changed as Arik wrote this piece back at, well, about three hours ago.And the number is getting higher by the minute. This means the game has already surpassed the number of concurrent players."
"Popular games like Baldur's Gate 3, Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Banana.Can't forget about Banana. Another big single player titles I've ever had on Steam.Are you playing or going to play Black Myth Wukong?So let's have a quick click and let's see what number we're looking at here."
"Maybe it's at 1.5. Who knows? So it's close, actually.We're at 1.4 million, 1.42 million, which is it's about 20 million, 20,000 down from its all time peak an hour ago.Now, I think the reason why it's peaking very early in the morning at a time that, you know, for us in Europe makes literally no sense.It's because of this game is obviously developed by a Chinese developer."
"Meaning there's going to be a huge amount of Chinese fans that come and check this game out.And I think we're seeing that in a full effect with this number here.Well, this number here more so. So we'll have to see whether it can amass any, it can climb any higher.As of right now, that is probably enough to put it firmly as one of the biggest games of all time on Steam."
"So it's definitely an impressive number, to say the least.In fact, I'm going to look that up while we quickly go back over here.So, yeah, Black Myth Wukong is doing incredibly well.I didn't really doubt that it was going to do so well, considering how much hype has been around this game."
"But still, it shows that even though there's been a few concerns about the game going into it, it doesn't make a difference.You know, people have been excited about this project. People have been excited about this title.And it's proving it in its Steam numbers.And as you can see over here in the all time charts, that's once again reflected."
"Because despite only launching like, well, at this point, about seven hours ago, I think.Black Myth Wukong is already the fourth biggest game on Steam of all time.Which is massive. It's a really impressive number.Because, A, Counter-Strike 2 is a Valve developed game on a Valve platform."
"So that's kind of like, you know, a given.You know, Dota 2's in sixth, so kind of a given there.Power World, obviously, was a really impressive debut earlier this year.And then the only one that remains is PUBG Battlegrounds."
"Which I'm not sure we're going to ever see anyone overtake PUBG Battlegrounds, you know, on the Steam all time chart.Because it's just so far ahead of anything.Like, Power World even hitting this felt remarkable.So how PUBG Battlegrounds managed to do that years ago is astounding."
"But yeah, basically, Black Myth Wukong is doing incredibly well.And I think the next time that we're really going to have to look at these numbers and pay attention to them is probably the coming weekend.Because if..."
"The first weekend for a game to launch is usually a good time to see how well it's doing in a player-based number.Because, obviously, that's when people have the most time to play it.Now, with it launching on Tuesday, the player count numbers are going to be a bit all over the place.Because, obviously, the Chinese viewers, or the Chinese audience, sorry, can play it at a very different time to the European audience and the American audience."
"But on the weekend, when it's a little bit different and the working week hours are a little bit different and whatnot, then I'm sure we're going to see a much more consolidated figure.So if it manages to maintain that 1 million number throughout a full 24-hour rotation, imagine what would happen if those audiences merged together."
"Maybe this is going to be the one that takes down PUBG.Who knows? But we'll stay tuned and we'll keep an eye on it.Otherwise, thank you for watching this episode of GLTV News.I'll be back now next week. So I hope you enjoy your Tuesday."
"Enjoy the rest of your week and I'll see you all on the other side.Take care, everyone."