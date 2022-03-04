Philips Hue Twilight (Quick Look) - The Ultimate Night Light

Philips offers us an expensive but convincing addition to our lighting game.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look.If you know me, you know that in terms of smart lighting in general, I prefer Philips Hue."
"I know that a lot of people seem to think that they charge too much of a premium, but I would argue that what you get in return is basically just a premium product that both in terms of software, the amount of support, and the hardware just basically is worth it.And we've had no issues with the stuff that we've set up back at our house."
"Now this one is rather special because this is Philips Hue's first foray into the sleep aid lamp.Now this is something that Philips have made before, even something Philips Hue has made before, but this is rather special."
"This is called the Twilight and it utilizes technologies that Philips have kind of gotten into over the past couple of years, one of them being gradient smart lighting, which is really cool.So if you just look at it straight on, let's place it within the home first."
"So this is on a bed stand, a nightstand table basically, where you use this cascading downward light to create something which is a lot more soothing for a lot of different types of scenarios.But the main one being of course, that you want a light which is dim, which does not, for instance, have a halo effect, which bathes the entire room."
"You might have a partner on one side that does not want light shining directly into his or her eyes.That's basically the point.But that is only the partial effect of the Twilight, because if we turn it around back here, you have a set of gradient LEDs, which also, well, the general notion is that it also bathes the wall, which it is placed up against in a soothing light scene of your choosing so that it can do either both things at the same time or one or the other."
"There's a lot of different setups within the app that helps you basically create a soothing cycle for the way that you both go to sleep and wake up from sleep.Now, in terms of basic hardware here, there are two light fixtures in one, as I just said.It's 4000K at 1380 lumen, and it's rated for 25,000 hours of use."
"There's a single button up here.It's a single piece of rubber, which splits into two buttons.One is a simple on off, and one is a command button, which just says hue on there.But the point is that it could be a tactile shortcut to a scene that you have started."
"So it might be, let's say, I'm going to bed now, or you've been using it as a reading light or you've been looking at your phone or whatever, talking to your partner.You press this, and you could basically, theoretically at the very least, set it up in such a way that it would gradually turn off in order to create sort of an, I would say, like a gradient overview rather than something that is completely on or completely off, which your body clock sometimes or your circadian rhythm has a hard time adjusting to."
"That's at least what a lot of research is pointing towards.So what other stuff can it do?Well, cascading onto the wall is also something where you can create what Philips Hue at least calls science-based scenes."
"And it uses a color cast based gradient light here on the back with something called ultra low dimming, which basically means that it can create some pretty, let's say, I'm really hesitant to just completely approve the science-based scenes, but we have known both in the past and now that the way that light enters or touches our body and leaves it, it can really govern the way that we relax or the way that we tell our body instinctively that we are either going to sleep or that we are awakening from sleep."
"A lot of people actually invested some years back in lights from Philips, among others, that would gradually turn on through gradients as well and basically just have their lumens rise over time to create the illusion of a sunrise.So this is not new, but it is new for Philips Hue to take it to such a level."
"And I think it's really cool.It is very expensive, incredibly expensive, but I also think that they've gotten away with it design-wise pretty neatly as well.This is the black version."
"I would probably get the white version because that means that the lamp itself, beyond this cork bottom, which I actually think is rather nice, and of course the semi-transparent plastics where the light has to penetrate through, but the overall fixture itself would mean that it would be a little bit more subtle."
"I think it draws the eye a little bit too much when it's black, but I can't fault the design or the manufacturing tightness.Philips Hue have always done great with that.And I'm pretty sure that when we get down to it and test it, the lights are going to feel great as well."
"So stay tuned for more in Game Rancher.Bye."