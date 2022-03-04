Teenage Engineering TP-7 (Quick Look) - Transcription Heaven

This voice recorder is designed to be the ultimate tool for recording speech and easily accessing your recorded audio.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look, and it's just not another Gamereactor Quick Look because I am genuinely excited by this one. I've been walking around the office this morning just showing this thing off to people. I wanted to show you the packaging that comes with it as well, so I've actually repackaged it again, but I couldn't help myself when I came in this morning. I unpackaged it very quickly and I've just been giddy."
"That's because I'm a journalist, first and foremost, and this is a tool for, amongst others, journalists, which just means that my mind is already racing thinking of scenarios where this could be useful for me professionally, but it's also just because I like when there's genuinely innovative design coming across my desk in a package that I haven't really seen before. And while you may know Swedish Teenage Engineering as a company that lends their design prowess to other products, basically the Rabbit R1 is one, and there's a whole host of different products over the past couple of years which has become nearly iconic, regardless of how good they were, just by having Teenage Engineering making the basic designs. And they also make their own products, and those products are, from my experience already, awesome. This is the TP7. It is a field recorder. I'm about to unpackage it for you. If you feel like a kind of... I'm excited. That should be pretty obvious by now, but I'm very excited about this. So this is the packaging. I already think this is pretty cool. And then you slide this out. This is hard plastic, by the way, so they don't skimp on materials for this. Then there is this little, looks like it's almost insulating foam. I'm pretty sure that it is some type of sustainable material. And once you remove that, you get to the heart of the matter, the TP7 itself. So if we take this out very quickly, it is... Oh my god, I'm just... I'm so excited for this. So putting this down here, you also get here a large jack, which has an adapter with it, meaning that you can both full-size and regular jack, if that's what you want, with a cable. All of this is incredibly high quality, of course."
"I'm not even sure how to slide this out. We don't need it right now, but you get that if you want, because for journalists as well, but also musicians that want to jot down a quick recording, this is what that's for. So let's put the actual packaging away. This is the TP7. It looks a lot larger in images, but it just means that it's actually portable."
"It's heavy because they... My guess is that they think that heft as well is also something that conveys quality in a much more direct way. So what is it? Well, it's a field recorder.So you might have noticed that this was something that was used back in the day before people used their phones, but there is an intentionality behind having a product that does only that one thing. And when it sparks imagination like the TP7 does, well, there is... It's going to go straight into my pocket, and not a Google picture or anything like that."
"So I really get the general idea of it, and it's only going to get better as we take a closer look. So in terms of just straight up hardware, it records in 24-bit at 97 kilohertz.It has about seven hours of regular recording battery. That's not the best, but it's also a pretty small item. There are three jacks here at the top. Those are all two-way jacks for mics, headphones, whatever. And what you generally do is that you turn it on and then you start a recording. Now let's do that just for posterity's sake. So there is a really small micro panel up here, which just gives you a general overview of what's happening."
"But the general gist is not the digital stuff. The cool thing is the tactility, basically the old world tiny stuff. So these are buttons right here. So if you want to start a recording, you basically prime a recording and then you go again by playing. Now, this little spinning disc here is supposed to invoke the idea, the illusion of spinning tape wheels back when recordings like this were analog. But of course, it is just a motorized disc, but it is so wonderful. Now, there's a couple of cool features here, which we'll get to. One of which is that, let's say you're in an interview session and the subject of the interview does not want something to go on the recording. You press your hand on it and it holds. And when you release, it continues to record. But while your hand is on the spinning disc, that is then omitted from the final recording."
"Really cool stuff. Now, you can see power levels as well as what will eventually peak back here.And you can make adjustments by this volume knob right here at the top. When you're done, well, it's now time to listen to the recording. Now, I think that the actual speaker quality is surprisingly good, depending on like, there's obviously space constraints here, but it sounds oddly fantastic. But it is also clearly meant to be an anecdotal playback of something. You can obviously transport the recording to a computer or a phone and we'll get to the app in a little second. But one of the cool tactility things that I wanted to show you is this on the side. You might think that it's a clip to have on your clothes or on a backpack or something like that. That is not. It's called the rocker and it's basically a fast forward or fast back. So, so the idea is spinning tape wheels. The idea, the illusion. So the point basically is that you can very quickly scrub through recordings and find the place. It will also obviously fast forward there in the seconds and milliseconds you've been recording. So you can quickly find where you need to go. And it's also just a gimmick, but it's a lovely gimmick because it means that it's a tactile action to go through something. It lends itself so perfectly to a tactile, to something that already has tactility like singing something that you've been thinking about singing or playing a piece of music that you've been composing on a guitar or basically they're just recording your thoughts. A lot of people do that. And it's actually recommended for a lot of different situations to record what it is that you're thinking about saying it out loud, gives it more dimension and volume and makes you think about it more. So for all of these situations, having something that you can quickly scrub through is really neat. Now you can also do this back and forth. You might know this from scrubbing an audio timeline. Basically, this is a basic same thing and it's just lovely. Now you might be thinking about how can I use this for me professionally? Well, the cool thing is that there is one digital modern dimension to this and you pair this to your phone through Bluetooth and you can both transfer the recording from the TP7 to your phone, but you can also get automatic audio full transcription of whatever it is that's been said. That makes it invaluable as a tool. Will it be better to understand speaker labels and that kind of stuff as like a Google Pixel? Probably not. But look at this. Wouldn't you want this? I want this. It's very expensive, but it's one of the coolest things that I've featured on this program since we started doing it. And I think this speaks volumes about how good engineering is at making that connection with a consumer. So hopefully we'll be taking a look at a lot more that those guys do because this is great. Thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one."