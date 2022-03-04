English
GRTV News - Video game voice actors want more notice ahead of shooting "disgusting" and "gratuitous" mocap scenes

A former voice performer and current casting director is fighting for better transparency.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons latest and greatest in gaming, gear, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you in GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more movie reviews, gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and so much more."

"It's Gamescom week, it's going to be really wacky, I'm not going to be here for a few days because I'm going to be out there in Cologne sort of filming a lot of interviews, getting a lot of exclusive content for you guys so be sure to check out that when you get a chance but without further ado we're going to dive straight into today's news piece which is sort of a more look at the industry as a whole."

"If you've sort of seen my GRTV News pieces before you know that I like to select news pieces that maybe sort of take a broader look sometimes rather than something being like a new trailer or anything like that unless it's really, really hot off the presses.
In any case, there's basically a video game former voice performer now casting director Jennifer Jeffries, Jessica Jeffries my bad, my apologies indeed to you Jessica there but in any case she's looking to sort of improve the transparency within video game voice performances and especially in relation to gratuitous or you know sort of over the top sexual scenes as essentially she's found in her past and her past experience that people necessarily aren't usually told ahead of time when they go into these scenes."

"Now sex scenes are sort of quite common in gaming nowadays and considering the way that technology is you're usually going to expect that it's going to be mocapped or it will require someone to get in a skin tight suit, put on those sticky balls and sort of pretend to go at it but in any case no matter how it's done it does require sort of human involvement and sometimes even though it might not feel as sort of exposing as a live action scene of that nature it can still be quite concerning as we see in the report from the BBC here where Jessica says that she turned up one day and she was told that she would be filming a graphic rape scene, this act could be watched for as long or as little as the player wanted through a window and then a player would be able to shoot this character in the head."

"It was just purely gratuitous in her opinion.
Now this scene didn't end up going ahead because she outright refused to do it as she was the only female on set as well which made her feel even more uncomfortable about doing it and good honour for doing that basically because it sounds like an awful day at work especially if you weren't told in advance that this would be happening."

"There are a lot of developers out there, I have an included image of Baldur's Gate 3 there because a lot of the performers of Baldur's Gate 3 said there were intimacy coordinators and people on site to make sure everyone was okay so Larian did a good job there but it should be something that's sort of standardised in the industry is what Geoffrey's is going for here."

"What do you think about motion capture performances, do you think they're necessary for sex scenes, do you think sex scenes are necessary in games at all, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow, or I won't see you tomorrow actually, I'll see you soon for some more GRTV news."

"Bye bye!"

