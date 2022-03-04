GRTV News - Hollow Knight: Silksong confirmed to miss Gamescom

The anticipated indie sequel will not be present at Opening Night Live.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about Gamescom and specifically a game that's not going to be at Gamescom, a game that I think most people are really excited to hear more about and have been waiting a long time to hear more about but they will not be hearing about it at the German show that's coming up. That game in question is Hollow Knight Silksong. Yes, it has been confirmed that if you were hoping to see Hollow Knight Silksong at Gamescom Opening Night Live or maybe at Gamescom as a whole or anything like that, well you should probably temp your expectations because the sequel will not be at the upcoming show that's taking place in a few days. It's been confirmed by Geoff Keighley, so it's, you know, from the man at the top of Opening Night Live has basically said, no, this game is not going to be a present so if you've been waiting for more information about it, don't, I guess. Anyway, let's dive into the news piece and see what's happening. So yeah, abandoned hope, Silksong will not be at this year's Opening Night Live at Gamescom either. Geoff Keighley has been quick to withdraw the topic in order to avoid overshadowing other announcements that will be presented in Cologne. So we are just over two days away from Gamescom 2024 opening its doors to the media and also to the general public through the Opening Night Live event on Tuesday at 8pm CEST, which will be broadcast worldwide and where some titles have already been confirmed to be appearing as well as surprises. But it's producer and presenter Geoff Keighley is aware of the expectations that such events often produce and that they can obscure attention from what is actually happening and the case of Hollow Knight Silksong is the best known."
"Keighley has confirmed in plenty of time for anyone to get carried away with the hype and look for a clown outfit that Silksong will not be at Opening Night Live as the studio is still working on it. And yeah, this is the post that Keighley put out, just to get this out of the way, no Silksong on Tuesday at ONL, Team Cherry Games is still cooking."
"The title has been announced for many years and should theoretically be out by now, but Team Cherry remains silent. In fact, Geoff Keighley's words is the only proof of life that we have of it. Do you think we'll ever get to play Silksong?It is a rather unusual situation with Hollow Knight because, you know, the first Hollow Knight was a well, incredibly well received game, but it, you know, it also wasn't a massive game, right? We're not talking about a game here that, uh, that cost $250 million to make, you know, it's an indie title and the sequel is an indie title from an indie studio and they've been developing it now for a very long time and we haven't really seen anything of substance either. So you have to wonder what's going on. Um, you don't, because of the fact that Team Cherry have produced a very high quality game in the past and because you, we have a lot of faith in them to do something equally similar in the future. You don't want to start throwing around terms like development hell and whatnot, but the fact that we're hearing so little about Hollow Knight Silksong and it's taking such a long amount of time for this game to actually make its debut, you have to start wondering whether this game is creeping into that sort of, um, development hell territory. Again, it's not something we like to actively talk about, but, uh, you know, this game should be probably launched by this point considering how long it's been since the first Hollow Knight came out. Uh, but yeah, as we know more about it, we'll surely keep you posted. I wouldn't necessarily think that if it's not showing up at Gamescom that we're going to see it anytime soon either."
"Maybe we'll see something at the Game Awards. Maybe it's time for Team Cherry to actually show something of substance later this year. Who knows? But for the time being, you won't be seeing Hollow Knight at Gamescom and that means it's probably not going to show up during the summer at all. Say what you will about that. But anyway, I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GRTV News of the week from me and, uh, yeah, until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Monday. Take care, everyone."