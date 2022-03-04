GRTV News - Activision shuts down faithful recreation of Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer a day before launch

Activision has made an understandable business decision, albeit an unpopular one.
basically this mod has been in the works for a little while now, well, it's been in the works for a while, but it's been sort of really really coming to the forefront of discussions around Call of Duty, especially with Modern Warfare 2, within the last few weeks or so, because it's basically a faithful recreation of Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer put into Modern Warfare Remastered from 2019, which sounds like a pretty good idea for a lot of Call of Duty fans, you'd get 50 new maps, well, 50 old maps from the original 2009 game that never made it to the remaster, you get new skins for your, well, once again, old skins, you get skins for your guns, you get the killstreaks from the game, and you get all that good stuff and a little bit more as well, with it being sort of a faithful 2009 sort of remake almost of that original multiplayer experience. However, the problem is that because Activision owns Call of Duty, they get the final say on whether this is going to be allowed to run or not, and unfortunately they sent a cease and desist order to the people who make the multiplayer mod, and of course there's not really much that the people at H2 can really do with that, considering that Call of Duty is just owned by Activision at the end of the day, and so they've shut down the mod, probably forevermore.
"Very very unfortunate, especially for anyone who was really looking forward to playing this mod, as it would have been quite nostalgic, but it does seem like Activision has a real real problem with people trying to make older COD games more playable, because obviously with COD being a franchise that releases yearly, it's more and more important that Activision pushes people onto that new game, whereas if you get the old nostalgic multiplayer of 2009 Modern Warfare 2 with the remastered Modern Warfare, why wouldn't you buy that game and play that game. Excuse me. In any case, it's one of those where it's very sad for the community and for a lot of people. You can understand from a business point of view why Activision has done it, you can certainly understand that, even though it doesn't quite feel right at the end of the day, but that's how Activision likes to run things, and probably will do for the foreseeable future, considering that Call of Duty is going to sell really really well, and so Activision has that power to basically never need communities to come up with something that is going to run really really well."
Were you looking forward to the H2M mod? Had you just heard about it today and now you're disappointed that you'll never be able to see it?