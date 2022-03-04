GRTV News - Five people have been charged in a conspiracy regarding Matthew Perry's death

The Friends star died of an overdose, but it seems like there could be more to the story.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we have a really quite surprising one actually.When I saw this news break yesterday, it really led me to think about this incident in a completely different light."
"Because when Matthew Perry died last year of a ketamine overdose, it kind of felt at the time like a closed book, right?I'm not saying it was in any sense that it's a good thing or whatnot, but drug overdoses happen especially to celebrities and people who use drugs and different sort of substances to help them deal with the various different additional parts of life that come with fame."
"So these kind of things happen, we see it quite frequently as well.It is a problem, it is an epidemic.But again, like I said, we see these things happen.So when the announcement came out, when the news came out that Matthew Perry had overdosed from a ketamine and that he unfortunately passed away, it felt like that was the end of the story."
"However, it's been nearly a year now actually since that and this story has now broke and it seems to be that there is a conspiracy behind it and that various individuals have come together and basically been at one of the primary factors to Matthew Perry unfortunately losing his life."
"So let's take a look at it.So yeah, five people charged following the death of Matthew Perry.There seems to have been a conspiracy to exploit the Friends star well documented addiction issues."
"So the sudden death of Friends star Matthew Perry in the autumn of last year came as a shock to many and now five people are being charged with being involved in his death.They include Perry's assistant, a friend, a drug dealer and two doctors.According to information from the prosecution, as per the New York Times, the five people collaborated to provide Perry with large amounts of drugs, made calls via encrypted chat, falsified documents regarding an alleged depression treatment and also helped with injections."
"Perry who had been open about his addiction throughout his career famously died in October of a ketamine overdose and the suspects are now accused of deliberately exploiting his addiction and trying to profit from it.Two of the accused of all so being reprimanded in custody and three are pleading guilty to the charges."
"So it seems to me like something more happened here, something very, very significant and very, very twisted happened here leading to the passing of Matthew Perry.If this again, we're going to see this go and this is going to be a very high profile thing."
"A lot of there's going to be a lot of things happening and a lot of different stories coming out.But until this has officially been sorted out as a criminal proceeding, it's going to be a lot of strange information."
"Right.But the point is, if this is true and that these individuals came together to massively impact Matthew Perry's life as they've done, falsify documents, make it sound like he was needing depression treatment, conspired in encrypted chats with one another, provided him with substances, helped him use the substances, all these different things just to profit from the actor, then it's going to be one of the most sort of high profile and absolutely twisted stories we will have seen in Hollywood for a long, long time, I think."
"But again, this is just this this broke yesterday, so we're going to see lots of information coming out about this.I'm pretty sure that the criminal proceedings are going to be highly documented and they're going to be something that people are going to be talking about for a while now, because this is an absolutely remarkable turn of events for a story that otherwise would have felt like quite a yeah, like quite a one and done sort of closed book."
"But again, as we know more about this, we should keep you posted updated.But the key thing to know about it is that Matthew Perry losing his life and overdosing from ketamine seems to just be one part of a very, very twisted overall whole.So stay tuned for more about this and otherwise I'll be back now on Monday for my next year TV news."
"So stay tuned for that.And otherwise, I hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend and I'll see you on the other side."