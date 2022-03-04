GRTV News - Kingdom Come: Deliverance II release date revealed

Warhorse Studios' RPG sequel now launches on the 11th of February, 2025.
"Hello there, welcome back to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always covering the latest and greatest in the afternoon for gaming, gear, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and we have it in the wider Gamereactor Network, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor for exclusive movie reviews, gaming reviews, interviews and so much more, as always we've got it, whatever you want it, and yeah, but without further ado, we're talking Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 today, and the fact that it has been delayed, quote unquote, I don't really see, basically the release date's out, it's the 11th of February 2025, initially Warhorse Studios, the developer behind this game, had wanted us to have it by 2024, that's not going to happen, we're going to get it very early next year anyway. Some people, a lot of people and a lot of publications have been calling this a delay, because of the fact that they did put 2024 as a release window, but when I think a release window is as wide as 2024, and just a whole year, it doesn't really feel like a delay for it to get pushed back into early next year, you know what I mean? If they'd have said the 12th of November 2024, that's when you're going to have it, then it gets pushed to the 11th of February, that's a delay, to me this is just sort of the actual solidified release date, they had a release window, now they've got a full release date, either way, we can see in this Twitter video here, that I'm going to just turn the audio down for, that you know, there's some, when Toby gets to it, this is Toby by the way, we've met him, I've spoken with him, for Kingdom Come, he's the PR Director at Warhorse, and he's given us the details basically on the collector's edition, the fact that we're going to see gameplay at Gamescom, I can say I've played the game, I can't give you my impressions until next week, but yes, I've given the game a go, and it seems like it's just going to be for polishing's sake that we get 2025 as the release date instead of 2024, so it's going to be a bit unfortunate for people who wanted this game to come out this year, and it also means that Avowed, which we thought, you know, was an RPG moving out of the way of any late releases this year, is going to have some serious competition, because correct me if I'm wrong, but Avowed is also coming out in February next year as well, so for people who like RPGs, again, Avowed and Kingdom Come Deliverance are going to be for very very different people, one of them is a huge historical sprawling RPG with a lot of focus on realism and you spending hours and hours and hours to really immerse yourself in the world, while the other one is an obsidian story based RPG with a lot of fantasy elements and a lot of different aspects as well. So yeah, I think it's going to disappoint some fans, but I think it's probably for the best, especially if Warhorse didn't think it was ready to release this year, and then it means that 2025 is just going to be even more stacked."
"We already know what we've got releasing for the rest of this year, is there anything that you're particularly excited about, are you particularly disappointed by Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 releasing on the 11th of February 2025 for Xbox, PS5 and PC? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"