English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Videos
HQ

GRTV News - Report: Don't expect the Nintendo Switch successor before April 2025

The Nintendo Switch successor is skipping the first third of 2025.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always covering the afternoons latest and greatest in gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like indeed, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News, and if you like what you see and you want to see more, check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, exclusive content and so much more, I'm running out of breath in this sentence, but without further ado today, we're talking once more, the Switch successor. Now, the Switch successor is sort of still up in the air, it's something that we have talked about a lot, I've talked about it a lot on GRTV News, and yet, until we see the console, I'm going to keep talking about it. So, in any case, today we're talking about how basically you shouldn't expect to see it early next year, that's not to say we couldn't see a reveal early next year, you just won't be getting it in your hands early next year."

"Gamesindustry.biz's Christopher Dring has said in a recent podcast that a bunch of people he's spoken to hope it's out in April or May time, but he also said prior that there's been no news of it coming out in this financial year. So, there is hope, at least for an earlier launch with it being earlier in the year, like the first half of the year, especially considering that 2025, as Dring points out, is going to be a stacked year for gaming in general, even if we didn't see this console launch, because we've got the GTA 6 launch as well. I've just noticed that my snaz is absolutely messing up alongside with my headline, but in any case, I don't know what's happened there, there's been a bit of a technical snafu, in any case, as I've been saying before, basically don't expect this console to be launching any time in the near future. It's completely reversed on me. We're going to get this sorted."

"So you can read the whole thing, and I'm not going to leave the date and the time and whatever.
There we go. There we go. Don't know why that didn't work before. In any case, sorry about that, sorry to waste your time there. As we know, the Nintendo Switch successor is coming out next year, and it is possible. I think we'll still see a reveal for it in early 2025."

"I think February or March time is the perfect time to reveal it, and then a couple of months later it could be out. I think May, June is a really good time for it to launch, because although you're saying GTA 6 is a big launch, I think I might be guilty of overestimating GTA 6, but I think it's going to be a shift in a way that we've not seen a single game release since Minecraft or Fortnite, because of how many units it's going to shift so early and how much it's going to dominate gaming conversations. People are going to be just kids again, getting hold of GTA 6 like they were when they got hold of GTA 5, but at the same time, I still think it's very important that Nintendo picks their time and place whenever they want to release the Nintendo Switch successor. When do you think the Nintendo Switch successor will come out? Don't guess early 2025, you will be wrong. In any case, I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Woman of the Hour - Trailer

Woman of the Hour - Trailer
Kraven The Hunter - New Trailer

Kraven The Hunter - New Trailer
Wolfs - Official Trailer #2

Wolfs - Official Trailer #2
Slow Horses - Season 4 - Official Trailer

Slow Horses - Season 4 - Official Trailer
The Monkey - Teaser Trailer

The Monkey - Teaser Trailer
Squid Game: Season 2 - Welcome to the Players

Squid Game: Season 2 - Welcome to the Players
Mufasa: The Lion King - Official Trailer

Mufasa: The Lion King - Official Trailer
Disneys Snow White - Teaser Trailer

Disneys Snow White - Teaser Trailer
Moana 2 - Official Trailer

Moana 2 - Official Trailer
Skeleton Crew - Official Trailer

Skeleton Crew - Official Trailer
Saturday Night - Official Trailer

Saturday Night - Official Trailer
Uglies - Official Trailer

Uglies - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Gimmick 2 - Release Date Trailer

Gimmick 2 - Release Date Trailer
Two Point Museum - Announce Trailer

Two Point Museum - Announce Trailer
Elsie - Animated Release Date Trailer

Elsie - Animated Release Date Trailer
MultiVersus - Official Beetlejuice What's My Name Gameplay Trailer

MultiVersus - Official Beetlejuice What's My Name Gameplay Trailer
The Knightling - Reveal Trailer

The Knightling - Reveal Trailer
Until Dawn - Comparison Trailer

Until Dawn - Comparison Trailer
Mika and the Witch's Mountain - Nintendo Switch Release Date Trailer

Mika and the Witch's Mountain - Nintendo Switch Release Date Trailer
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II - The Battle Barge Trailer

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II - The Battle Barge Trailer
Mother Machine - Announcement Teaser

Mother Machine - Announcement Teaser
Honor of Kings - All-Star Fighters Open Cinematic

Honor of Kings - All-Star Fighters Open Cinematic
Music Box - Music Trailer (Nintendo Switch)

Music Box - Music Trailer (Nintendo Switch)
Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone - Official Reveal Trailer

Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone - Official Reveal Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More