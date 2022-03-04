GRTV News - Report: Don't expect the Nintendo Switch successor before April 2025

The Nintendo Switch successor is skipping the first third of 2025.
"Hello there, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always covering the afternoons latest and greatest in gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like indeed, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News, and if you like what you see and you want to see more, check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, exclusive content and so much more, I'm running out of breath in this sentence, but without further ado today, we're talking once more, the Switch successor. Now, the Switch successor is sort of still up in the air, it's something that we have talked about a lot, I've talked about it a lot on GRTV News, and yet, until we see the console, I'm going to keep talking about it. So, in any case, today we're talking about how basically you shouldn't expect to see it early next year, that's not to say we couldn't see a reveal early next year, you just won't be getting it in your hands early next year."
"Gamesindustry.biz's Christopher Dring has said in a recent podcast that a bunch of people he's spoken to hope it's out in April or May time, but he also said prior that there's been no news of it coming out in this financial year. So, there is hope, at least for an earlier launch with it being earlier in the year, like the first half of the year, especially considering that 2025, as Dring points out, is going to be a stacked year for gaming in general, even if we didn't see this console launch, because we've got the GTA 6 launch as well. I've just noticed that my snaz is absolutely messing up alongside with my headline, but in any case, I don't know what's happened there, there's been a bit of a technical snafu, in any case, as I've been saying before, basically don't expect this console to be launching any time in the near future. It's completely reversed on me. We're going to get this sorted."
"So you can read the whole thing, and I'm not going to leave the date and the time and whatever.There we go. There we go. Don't know why that didn't work before. In any case, sorry about that, sorry to waste your time there. As we know, the Nintendo Switch successor is coming out next year, and it is possible. I think we'll still see a reveal for it in early 2025."
"I think February or March time is the perfect time to reveal it, and then a couple of months later it could be out. I think May, June is a really good time for it to launch, because although you're saying GTA 6 is a big launch, I think I might be guilty of overestimating GTA 6, but I think it's going to be a shift in a way that we've not seen a single game release since Minecraft or Fortnite, because of how many units it's going to shift so early and how much it's going to dominate gaming conversations. People are going to be just kids again, getting hold of GTA 6 like they were when they got hold of GTA 5, but at the same time, I still think it's very important that Nintendo picks their time and place whenever they want to release the Nintendo Switch successor. When do you think the Nintendo Switch successor will come out? Don't guess early 2025, you will be wrong. In any case, I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"