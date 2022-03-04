dbramante1928 Re-Charge (Quick Look) - Eco-Friendly Chargers

This charger solution from dbramante1928 sees gadgets made from entirely recycled materials.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This time we're going to be talking a little bit about sustainability.Now, this is a box that Dippermint has been sending out to some sort of retail partners and media, like here at Gamereactor, in order to sort of convey in a more wholesome manner how they are betting big on sustainable materials and a recycled way of looking at the way they basically adhere to production guidelines."
"It's pretty cool and you might be cynical sitting out there thinking this is just a marketing ploy basically, and I agree with you.These boxes are made to get onto desks to be filmed in such a way that is the entire reason that they do it."
"But I still think that an environmentally sustainable future is of such importance that if they make it a marketing gimmick then I kind of have to play along.So we've shown you bags and covers and iPad covers, all the stuff that Dippermint 1928 usually does."
"Now they've gotten into chargers and plugs basically, which is part of a big sort of everyday carry market that has been exploding over the past five years.This initiative in general is called ReCharge and in this box there is the majority of the products that they now sell, fit with the marketing message here on the top lid."
"Now all of this stuff is really good and reflects really positively on Dippermint.So what it basically is that they're in close collaboration with WWF in Denmark in order to basically secure environmentally protective manufacturing, meaning that it won't harm the natural world more than it needs to in any given level."
"It is also one of just, it says right here, I said around 3,500 companies, I believe it is 3,415 companies that has a more ambitious 2050 net zero CO2 emissions target.It's wild to me that there's only 3,500 companies that even wants to set the target at 2050.That's like 25 years from now, that's crazy."
"But it also has earned a gold standard from Ecovatis, which recognizes commitment to sustainability in general and also it works with the global recycled standard, GRS, which basically means that they aim to use only GRS certified materials."
"That is all well and good and particularly the GRS thing is actually quite important for what we have here because these at first glance are just regular GaN chargers and we have thousands on them on the market today.There is a set of car chargers down here which utilizes USB type A, USB type C and ranges from 18 watts all the way up to 30 watts depending on what kind of device that you have."
"There are small GaN chargers here like this really tiny 20 watt one.GaN technology basically just uses gallium nitride in order to compress and make these chargers way smaller than they used to before we started utilizing this technology.So just another way in which we can at least make it more space-saving and nice to carry around chargers."
"But again, this is all about environmental sustainability, which is great.That is why that all of the items in this box, be it this small 20 watt charger, this larger 65 watt charger, which resembles something that we would normally associate with a charger for a small laptop or something like that, or even this 5000 milliamp hour power bank, which is also quite tiny."
"I would say that that is really light as well.But all of this is made with 100% GRS certified recycled plastics.Not only that, it's made with 100% recycled welding tech, meaning that the environmental impact of manufacturing this is as low as it can go."
"Now, obviously, a net zero target of 2050 could be more ambitious.A lot of this could be more ambitious.But it's great to see these boxes go around, which has this focus, because it just means that, I mean, they wouldn't be sending this box to us to show to you if there isn't some research to suggest that marketing with this angle works on the general consumer."
"And that must mean that you guys care about this stuff.That is the positive story right here.So Diverminder has all of this on sale on their site right now.And I think the best part of it is that it's not expensive."
"They generally make real cheap stuff.And this is real cheap as well, depending on, like, there are some GaN chargers, such as the one from Razer that just charges hundreds of euros for a GaN charger.And this will not be that."
"So go take a look and basically check some of these standards for yourself, but have it as a focus in the way that you consume and the way you buy these kinds of products, because it is important.Thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one."