English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Videos
Assassin's Creed Shadows
HQ

GRTV News - Assassin's Creed games could take longer to develop in future

Assassin's Creed Shadows took its time, and perhaps future entries in the series could do with some extra polish.

Audio transcription

"Hello there and welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always covering the afternoons, latest and greatest in gaming, gear, technology, whatever else you like to see.
Here at Gamereactor we also have game reviews, movie reviews, gaming previews and so much more."

"So, if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure not to just check out this but check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from as well.
But without further ado, today we're talking Assassin's Creed.
Assassin's Creed has probably got one of the biggest launches left in the rest of the year."

"We've got Star Wars Outlaws this month and then in November we've got Assassin's Creed Shadows which is one of the most anticipated and most talked about Assassin's Creed titles we've seen in some time.
I say talked about because it's been a bit of a bonfire but we're not talking about the bonfire today, we're talking instead about something interesting with the game itself and how long it's taken to make."

"So you might not know this but Assassin's Creed Shadows actually took 4 years in development.
In today's world where games can sometimes take 6, 7 plus years to make, that doesn't sound like a lot but you'll probably remember that Assassin's Creed used to come out once every year and then switch to once every two years and it's sort of in a way gone back to that once a year thing because we had Mirage last year and now we're getting Shadows this year but basically 4 years is the most amount of time any Assassin's Creed game has ever spent in development which is a bit insane but Ubisoft has a lot of staff that they put on these games and so they can churn them out a bit quicker than other studios."

"In any case, that's not as important as probably what's coming from lead producer Carl O'Neil I want to say, his name is probably pronounced as, where he spoke about the differences between the Assassin's Creed games and said that basically it's something that we could see become more common."

"Does that mean that we will be waiting longer for the games?
Not necessarily because Ubisoft does like to keep a lot of work going on in the background while they're still getting hyped about the new release so as we speak now, even though we know about Assassin's Creed Hex and there's a multiplayer one as well, those games and Assassin's Creed Jade, I'm not sure it's out, I don't think it's out, either way, there's a lot of Assassin's Creed games to look forward to as always and there's also an Assassin's Creed game to look forward to right now which is how Ubisoft likes to run things and even then there's probably a lot of games as well that are being worked on in the background that we won't know about until maybe a couple of years until they're ready for release which is sort of how Ubisoft likes to do things."

"However, it does mean that we could see much more polish put on these games in a very near future as it might be sort of that Ubisoft already internally has decided, yeah, we like how Shadows changed things, we don't really know how Shadows is going to change things.
The problem with Assassin's Creed is that it quite likes to be very formulaic and to some people's love, to some people's detriment, but in the case of Assassin's Creed Shadows we'll have to see if the formula has improved a lot by this extra time in the oven and if it hasn't then maybe it's just worth doing three years."

"Let me know what you want to see in Assassin's Creed Shadows, let me know if you think this extra time is going to help or maybe even hinder it and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news.
Goodbye."

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

The Monkey - Teaser Trailer

The Monkey - Teaser Trailer
Squid Game: Season 2 - Welcome to the Players

Squid Game: Season 2 - Welcome to the Players
Mufasa: The Lion King - Official Trailer

Mufasa: The Lion King - Official Trailer
Disneys Snow White - Teaser Trailer

Disneys Snow White - Teaser Trailer
Moana 2 - Official Trailer

Moana 2 - Official Trailer
Skeleton Crew - Official Trailer

Skeleton Crew - Official Trailer
Saturday Night - Official Trailer

Saturday Night - Official Trailer
Uglies - Official Trailer

Uglies - Official Trailer
Presence - Official Teaser #1

Presence - Official Teaser #1
Rebel Ridge - Official Trailer

Rebel Ridge - Official Trailer
Adam Sandler: Love You - Official Trailer

Adam Sandler: Love You - Official Trailer
Disclaimer* - Official Teaser

Disclaimer* - Official Teaser
More

Trailers

Mother Machine - Announcement Teaser

Mother Machine - Announcement Teaser
Honor of Kings - All-Star Fighters Open Cinematic

Honor of Kings - All-Star Fighters Open Cinematic
Music Box - Music Trailer (Nintendo Switch)

Music Box - Music Trailer (Nintendo Switch)
Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone - Official Reveal Trailer

Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone - Official Reveal Trailer
Cult of the Lamb - Unholy Alliance

Cult of the Lamb - Unholy Alliance
Shadows of Doubt - Release Date Announce Trailer

Shadows of Doubt - Release Date Announce Trailer
Monster Hunter Wilds - Hunting Horn Weapon Overview

Monster Hunter Wilds - Hunting Horn Weapon Overview
Monster Hunter Wilds - Long Sword Weapon Overview

Monster Hunter Wilds - Long Sword Weapon Overview
Monster Hunter Wilds - Gunlance Weapon Overview

Monster Hunter Wilds - Gunlance Weapon Overview
Monster Hunter Wilds -Charge Blade Weapon Overview

Monster Hunter Wilds -Charge Blade Weapon Overview
Monster Hunter Wilds - Hammer Weapon Overview

Monster Hunter Wilds - Hammer Weapon Overview
The Legend of Kingdom Come - Official Preview Trailer

The Legend of Kingdom Come - Official Preview Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More