GRTV News - Assassin's Creed games could take longer to develop in future

Assassin's Creed Shadows took its time, and perhaps future entries in the series could do with some extra polish.
"We've got Star Wars Outlaws this month and then in November we've got Assassin's Creed Shadows which is one of the most anticipated and most talked about Assassin's Creed titles we've seen in some time.I say talked about because it's been a bit of a bonfire but we're not talking about the bonfire today, we're talking instead about something interesting with the game itself and how long it's taken to make."
"So you might not know this but Assassin's Creed Shadows actually took 4 years in development.In today's world where games can sometimes take 6, 7 plus years to make, that doesn't sound like a lot but you'll probably remember that Assassin's Creed used to come out once every year and then switch to once every two years and it's sort of in a way gone back to that once a year thing because we had Mirage last year and now we're getting Shadows this year but basically 4 years is the most amount of time any Assassin's Creed game has ever spent in development which is a bit insane but Ubisoft has a lot of staff that they put on these games and so they can churn them out a bit quicker than other studios."
"In any case, that's not as important as probably what's coming from lead producer Carl O'Neil I want to say, his name is probably pronounced as, where he spoke about the differences between the Assassin's Creed games and said that basically it's something that we could see become more common."
"Does that mean that we will be waiting longer for the games?Not necessarily because Ubisoft does like to keep a lot of work going on in the background while they're still getting hyped about the new release so as we speak now, even though we know about Assassin's Creed Hex and there's a multiplayer one as well, those games and Assassin's Creed Jade, I'm not sure it's out, I don't think it's out, either way, there's a lot of Assassin's Creed games to look forward to as always and there's also an Assassin's Creed game to look forward to right now which is how Ubisoft likes to run things and even then there's probably a lot of games as well that are being worked on in the background that we won't know about until maybe a couple of years until they're ready for release which is sort of how Ubisoft likes to do things."
"However, it does mean that we could see much more polish put on these games in a very near future as it might be sort of that Ubisoft already internally has decided, yeah, we like how Shadows changed things, we don't really know how Shadows is going to change things.The problem with Assassin's Creed is that it quite likes to be very formulaic and to some people's love, to some people's detriment, but in the case of Assassin's Creed Shadows we'll have to see if the formula has improved a lot by this extra time in the oven and if it hasn't then maybe it's just worth doing three years."
