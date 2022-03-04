English
Gunnar Emery Glasses (Quick Look) - Reduce Blue Light Intake

We've teamed up with SmartBuyGlasses to take a look at some blue-light blocking eyewear.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
It's exciting because we've actually been able to partner up with a company called Smart Buy Glasses in order to show you that you probably, if you spend your day, like all day in front of your computer or a television or a smartphone, you should probably start thinking about reducing the amount of blue light that emanates from particularly sharp LED screens, such as mini LEDs for instance, and whether or not these could hurt your retinas or not, or disturb your circadian rhythm, basically your body clock internally."

"Now the thing is, there is still some doubt as to whether this blue light emission from the screens that we use every day actually hurt our circadian rhythm, our body clocks, or has a direct sort of anatomically negative effect on our eyes as we use these screens throughout our lives for 30 or 40 years with a high nit pre brightness, particularly when we use them in dark conditions where they have to compensate for the lack of natural light, and whether or not having this light emanated onto us will disturb the way our body functions, the way we understand when to go to sleep and how that sleep rests us for the day to come."

"Now Smartbuy Glasses reached out to us in order to showcase one of the pairs of glasses that they sell.
So this is the Gunner Emery, this is the way the box arrives.
It's a bit rudimentary, I would say, I would have preferred a hard case, but it is nice to receive some basic information about the glasses that you buy with some of the certifications that Gunner have secured, a little microfiber cloth for cleaning the glasses, and this little pouch here."

"Again, I would have preferred a hard case, but that is that.
Now these are the Gunner Emery's.
I think they are, I looked over basically the platform, it should be said that Smartbuy Glasses has over 100 different models to choose from if you're just shopping for specifically blue light glasses, and that is actually really, really cool all on its own."

"We're going to do another deep dive on some of the platform exclusive things that they have going on in Smartbuy Glasses, particularly something called Virtual Try-On, which basically uses AR camera feedback from your webcam or your phone to basically give you a rendition of what the glasses would look like."

"It's incredibly sharp, really cool.
I accidentally stumbled upon it while researching for this video, so we'll do a separate deep dive on that in a separate video to come.
So these are really, really cool all in its own right."

"I was actually kind of surprised as to how normal they look, but before we get to that, if you want this as a preventive measure, which I think is a good idea, particularly based on the fact that there is research to suggest that this at least has some negative impact, so protecting yourself against it if you're looking at screens all day, particularly for work, it's probably a good idea."

"The first thing that is striking is the build quality, I would say.
This offers up 100% UV blockage using an anti-reflective coating both on the front and the back, which I think is really neat, and it uses these polycarbonate lenses, which is really cool, and is made from an acetate material, which gives it this soft touch all around."

"Now obviously how it looks is a completely different, I would say different discussion, but glasses obviously are as subjective and also as aesthetic as they are functional, so you need to think that you look decently professional or good in them, and they need to offer you something which gives you some kind of health benefit."

"Now I would argue that this probably gives you both.
I like the way these look.
The one thing that I'm kind of hesitant about is these amber-yellow lenses.
They are quite striking, but it's definitely a look, particularly compared to some more, let's say, white-ish or neutral-looking lenses, but it does lend itself to character, and it is basically in sync with some of the yellow accents on these stems right here, so it does look striking."

"I'll give it that.
So again, 100% UV blockage.
Now again, there is probably divided research that tells you different things about how much this affects us in general, but again, erring on the side of caution, these cost I think $100, $106, but these vary in pricing, and there are again over 100 different models on Smart Buy glasses where you can use virtual try-on to see how they fit you."

"And we'll dive deep into that in a video to come.
But so far, nothing really to complain about in terms of quality.
Even the little Gunner emblem here on the stems actually feels very high quality, feels like it comes from a very established manufacturer, which Gunner obviously is."

"Now in terms of me personally, I do think, and it might just have been a fluke, I'm not sure, but some years back, I started to feel eye strain when I was working for longer hours, so that means looking at my computer screen, which is just normal for me, for eight hours or more, and particularly if there was a hardcore game that I was set to review or a TV series that I really had to keep on watching to render a verdict on the full season for my job."

"So that basically means looking at my phone when I wake up, staring at my computer screen all day, going home, watching TV, looking at my phone before I fall asleep.
I was starting to feel that strain on my eyes.
And for a time, I used a pair of blue light glasses, and I do think just anecdotally that it gave me something."

"I'm not using them anymore, and it might have been some early stress symptoms during that period, but that's just anecdotal evidence, and I would urge you to go look these up yourself.
But I can get behind the pricing, the amount of models available on SmartPak glasses, and some of the policies that they have combined with the virtual try-on stuff that they have going on."

"So take a look at their site, we'll give you another video very soon on the virtual try-on, and stay tuned for more on Game Rectors.
Bye."

