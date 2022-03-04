GRTV News - Krafton acquires Tango Gameworks

The Hi-Fi Rush developer has been saved by the PUBG publisher.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we have quite an interesting one for you, something that happened relatively recently actually, which is in regards to a developer that was recently shut down."
"And it kind of surprised a lot of people when it was shut down, and I think it kind of disappointed a lot of people as well that it was shut down.We're talking about Tango Gameworks, it was one of the studios that Microsoft decided to axe relatively recently, alongside Arkane Austin and a couple of mobile developers too."
"Now it was a little bit disappointing for many because while Arkane Austin had recently gone through quite a big disappointment with Redfall, Tango was seemingly doing quite well with a really acclaimed and well-received title on Game Pass and Hi-Fi Rush, and then Microsoft shuts them anyway despite wanting to have a big focus on the Japanese market.But anyway, the reason why we're talking about Tango Gameworks today is because the developer has actually been saved, believe it or not."
"Not by Microsoft, mind you, but by a rival major corporation, and that is Krafton.So yes, Krafton saves the Hi-Fi Rush and the Evil Within makers at Tango Gameworks.You don't want them Xbox? Okay, we'll take them.So Microsoft was heavily criticised when the company suddenly announced the closure of Tango Gameworks."
"Arkane Austin and the two other Xbox studios, especially Tango, led to many questions.Several Xbox Game Studios heads had praised the studio after the launch of Hi-Fi Rush.So many hoped this meant we'd get a sequel to the game and all of the creative projects.It seems like we were going to have to abandon that hope, but not anymore."
"Krafton, who's probably best known as the publisher of PUBG, reveals that it hasn't just acquired Tango Gameworks, but also the Hi-Fi Rush intellectual property.The good news doesn't stop there either, as we're told Krafton intends to collaborate with Xbox and ZeniMax to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks, allowing the talented team to continue developing the Hi-Fi Rush IP and explore future projects."
"So it sounds like the people who haven't already found work elsewhere will get to keep making great games at the studio, founded by Shinji Mikami.What do you hope Tango Gameworks makes next?So yeah, quite an interesting development here."
"I think the key thing as well is that Microsoft has decided to just move on from Hi-Fi Rush as an IP as well.It did really well. It was essentially, in many ways, the highlight of Xbox's 2023 portfolio, because Xbox has been going through this phase really where it hasn't had a lot to offer.And 2023, I think many was expecting it to just be dominated by Starfield, but the game came out, and I think it was kind of a mixed reception really."
"I think it was more positive than negative, but I do think there was quite a lot of mixed reception towards that game.But Hi-Fi Rush, it came out, it was massively critically acclaimed.It got loads of players thanks to Game Pass, and it really felt like they found something special there, like a new IP that they could really build around."
"And then obviously they closed down Tango Gameworks, and you're like, okay, maybe that's it.Or maybe they'll move Hi-Fi Rush to a different developer.But seemingly that's not the case.Tango Gameworks has been acquired by Krafton, and so has the Hi-Fi Rush intellectual property, meaning if any future Hi-Fi Rush projects, be it a sequel, spin-off, whatever they plan on doing with it, will be published by Krafton."
"It does say it will be collaborated with Xbox and ZeniMax to ensure a smooth transition, but that doesn't seem to imply to me that there's going to be any sort of deals in place in regards to how these future Hi-Fi Rush projects are going to be debuted.To me it's just like, this is to ensure that the developer itself isn't impacted to too much of a degree in the process between switching from Xbox Game Studios to Krafton as an overarching parent company."
"But again, as we know more about this, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated.Quite a big change, this, and hopefully it means that the talented team over at Tango Gameworks can continue doing what they're good at.And hopefully it means that we can look forward to another acclaimed and very well-received sequel, or spin-off, or whatever, continuation of the Hi-Fi Rush franchise."
"But yeah, this has been all the time that I have on today's episode of GRTU News, but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week, so stay tuned for that.And otherwise, I hope you enjoy your Tuesday, and I'll see you all on the next one.Take care, everyone."