GRTV News - Switch 2 said to be about as powerful as Steam Deck

How much power will the Switch 2 have?

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual bringing you the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, gear, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider gamereactor network as a whole. So if you like what you see and you want to see more, we have movie reviews, gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and so much more."

"But without further ado, let's crack on with today's piece.
When we are talking about the Switch 2, I feel like I've talked about the Switch 2 at least once a month for the entirety of this year so far and until Nintendo shows us what they're working on, we're going to be talking more Switch 2 for the foreseeable. But in any case, today we've got some more speculation on the power of the Switch 2. Now a lot of people are hoping that it will be a much more modern console, a lot of people are hoping that it will be equivalent maybe to a PS4 or an Xbox One. We're not expecting sort of seriously high power levels to things like the modern consoles of today as you just can't really get that in the small portable format that the Switch 2 will likely be going for."

"But on the Moore's Law is Dead podcast the other day, there was a discussion about the Switch 2 and it potentially having the power of a Steam Deck. Now a Steam Deck is a pretty good point of reference as it is an incredibly popular device that basically gives you that portability of a Switch without sacrificing the performance that you would expect with a pretty decent gaming PC. It's got 720p resolution so we're not obviously talking like 4k 60fps. But for modern games like stuff like Diablo 4, Dragon Age, the Veilguard is going to be Steam Deck verified from day one. A lot of games are now prioritising the Steam Deck as another device that they consider alongside PCs, Xboxes, Playstations and Switches."

"The Switch obviously has been left behind for a few years now in terms of its modern technology and so really we're hoping with the Switch 2 that we can see some really great graphics from Nintendo once more. Once again it's never the graphics company or the performance company Nintendo, it's more the is the game fun company. But then again considering the Switch is now going to be 8 years old next year, it would be very nice to see some modern upgrades. We'll just have to see whether that equates to the power of the Steam Deck. I think the Steam Deck would be a good point of reference but the problem is that if you release something in 2025 that's as powerful as the Steam Deck then Valve could just release a more powerful Steam Deck and sort of push people maybe away from the Switch and towards Steam Deck. But then again I'm not sure that's really a realistic expectation as I feel like no matter what Nintendo comes out with there's a certain group of people that are very, you know, it's a very large group of people that will be just wanting to buy the Switch because they just want access to those Nintendo games. You know, you don't get access to Pokemon, Mario, Zelda through an Xbox or a Playstation and for that, for a lot of people, that is enough to buy a Nintendo console even if it's not as powerful but so long as it's got those fun games that they love. Will you be buying a Switch 2 on release? Does it matter how powerful the Switch 2 is to you? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Bye bye!"

