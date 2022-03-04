Keychron Lemokey L3 (Quick Look) - Endless Possibilities

This mechanical keyboard is made to be highly customisable all while featuring 2.4 GHz wireless connection support.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We've taken a look at a bunch of Keychron keyboards over the past 3-4 years, and every time we've gotten one in, we've had two major sensations wash over us."
"And by us, I of course mean Kim and I, but mainly me, I really love my Keychron.And that is that they sell too many products in general, and also that every product they send us is always magnificent and is always aggressively priced in a good way, and always deliver in terms of manufacturing quality, design, philosophy, all of those sort of major aspects."
"If you get a Keychron keyboard, chances are you'll get something that's great and that will last, so that's kind of like the biggest appraisal that I can give you, like Keychron is one of the best in their respective fields.So they also run a gaming-centric sub-brand called Lemokey."
"Lemokey is very much Keychron keyboard, meaning that a bunch of the things that we say regularly about Keychron keyboards is the same here.So that means CNC aluminum body, meaning that this weighs like several kilograms, and that's awesome because it's not something that you're going to have to carry in a bag to a friend, this is something that stays on your desk and where you want that heft because it just means that there's such gravity in this product."
"I love the way that they do this.It also, within that framework, has the double gasket design, meaning that embedded within the CNC chassis is basically a movable part where the entire, like all the switches and the caps sit in, meaning that the entire thing moves."
"That creates a more pillowy typing experience, which also reduces the amount of noise.It creates more fluidity and tactility with each key press.It's a great idea that they have luckily implemented across both Keychron and Lemokey keyboards.There is a 4,000 milliamp hour battery in here, meaning that it should last for months and months and months, even at 2.4 gigahertz."
"It has both Bluetooth and 2.4 gigahertz through the equipped dongle, but you can also go straight up wired if that's what you want.They have double-shot OSA PBT key caps here, meaning that they won't fade ever and they're great quality."
"So again, all of the stuff that you know is here.It even, of course, still supports QMK and VIA support, basically meaning that all of this is addressable down to the individual keys, meaning that you can use very, very easily understandable programs to hot equip, hot swap, and delegate functions to each and every key depending on applications."
"It's very in-depth software support and it works as intended.Now what is special about Lemokey is a couple of different things.First and foremost, they have these exposed screws on each of these modules here, meaning that they themselves are hot swappable."
"Now it's very easy to hot swap a key if that's what you want, that you are able to do that from every Keychron keyboard, but entire modules is pretty cool and you get the little screwdriver that basically means that you can take out this or the volume knob or this entire sort of plate here and replace it with something else."
"You get Gateron Jupiter switches in here by default, but you can also switch those if you want.Now, the modules that you have here on the left side of the keyboard is what ships a standard with the Lemokey L3, and that is four addressable macro keys, which is always great to see, and then obviously this specialized volume knob right here, which can also be addressed to do whatever it is you like."
"As standard, it's volume, but it could be anything you want.Now the point is that four addressable macro keys is great.That's what gamers want.They want macro keys on their mice, they want macro keys on their keyboards, and they want those settings that they make to be game-specific and that can all be done through Lemokey."
"The one thing that I was pretty, not stunned, but surprised to see was that this does not have Mac to Windows swap, so you're going to have to play on Windows.Obviously the Mac gaming scene is not big and never was, so it's an understandable sacrifice, but Keychron has been very good at supporting the Mac community as well, so to see that sacrifice is a bit disappointing."
"In this particular configuration, we're talking $200.That sounds like a lot, but keyboards such as this with the level of production quality that's on display here will cost you a whole lot more if you go to Razer or SteelSeries.There $200 is actually considered to be pretty cheap for a keyboard of this size, so the fact that Keychron maintains this manufacturing quality at this price point is still baffling."
"So check out Lemokey if you're interested in a Keychron gaming-centric keyboard, and stay tuned for more here on the site.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."