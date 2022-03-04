Audeze Maxwell (Quick Look) - Unrivalled Audio

This gaming headset is designed to offer near-unmatched audio by using 90mm Planar Magnetic Drivers, class-leading resolution, ultra-low latency, and Dolby Atmos support.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We've been wanting to get Odyssey, a pretty serious audio brand, on this show for a while."
"And now we finally have the opportunity.Now, Odyssey, I should say, is a company, a storied company, that is currently a bit divided up into two different sections."
"It's not divided directly, but they make two pretty different segments of audio products.For one, there are the gaming-related products.The Maxwell, the headset that we have in front of us today, is one of such products, which aren't cheap per se, but a lot cheaper than some of the much more sort of reference kind of audio equipment that they have for thousands of dollars, which, by the way, is not, not, not wireless, but very wired and very serious and audiophile in nature."
"Now, we'll try to get those things on the show as well.But for now, obviously, we're called Gamereactor.It makes sense for us to go for a gaming headset and show that off at, like, first, at the very least."
"So this is the Maxwell.It is Odyssey's, well, basically, shot at, you know, hitting a lower sort of mainstream-ish price point.Now, what is that price point?That's 335 euros, which makes this one of the more expensive headsets on the market for, like, a console."
"You can have it in either an Xbox.That means that it utilizes the Xbox wireless protocol, so it's part of that partner program.Same for Sony, if you opt for that."
"This is the PlayStation version, but there doesn't seem to be any direct differences apart from which system it connects to.But it is also just a Bluetooth, if you want, or 2.4 gigahertz through a USB Type-C dongle."
"So that means that it works for a whole host of different other systems apart from the main two console brands.Now, what Odyssey obviously claims is that the main parts of what a gaming headset is supposed to offer, meaning, let's say, range, noise canceling, the drivers, the directionality within those drivers, and the sound quality coming from them are all vastly superior to other things that are on the market."
"And they claim that because they, well, they're just very expert-like at creating really advanced audio products, so they should know something that perhaps a brand like, let's say, Razer doesn't know."
"So is that true?Well, I've only had them on for a couple of days, but I can tell you that what you can feel is definitely those 90-millimeter planar magnetic drivers with waveguide and actual neodymium magnets inside."
"There is an oomph.There is a breadth and a depth to the sound that is produced by these that I, at the very least, at the top of my head, cannot recall having experienced before on, like, a regular console game, like X Defiant, for instance, or Black Myth Wukong."
"It is very special, and there is a lot of heft to these drivers.Furthermore, they are quite thick, as you can tell.Like, on a skull, it looks like this, meaning that it's definitely one of those gaming headsets that has volume to it in the physical construction as well."
"That also means that Odyssey can fit some truly staggering batteries in here, creating what they say is 80-hour battery life.That is amazing if it holds up, and we're knee-deep in testing, and we have yet to run it dry of its initial charge."
"So we'll get back to you on that one.Now, they also claim that the low-latency wireless connection is around three times the range of normal 2.4 gigahertz through that USB Type-C dongle."
"That is also a wild claim that we'll be testing, but again, this sounds so good that I have less doubts about them performing other miracles with the technical aspects of the headset than I was before."
"It has Bluetooth 5.3, which is awesome, also great range, should be good for stability as well, with low-energy audio and LDAC, which is great."
"It runs at 24-bit.That's 96 kilohertz through a DAC.It has four EQ profiles built in, compatibility with all major platforms, as I said."
"If you get the Xbox version, which is weird, you get Dolby Atmos support.This is not the Xbox version, but I will say that it sounds very, very impressive regardless."
"And yeah, if there's one major gripe so far is that I think some of the buttons are a bit weird.Like for 335 euros, I would expect an on-off button, which would probably be a slider."
"That's what I personally prefer.And this like big gray, slightly loose on-off button doesn't really jive with what I would want."
"Apart from that, there are luckily some sliders here on the side for volume and for game to audio mix, which is great.I would say that I would have loved it to be a gradual click where it's these predefined set of clicks, which means that it's kind of like in levels apart from like a really sort of gradual increase or decrease."
"I have yet to try the microphone yet.I've only been listening to them, but they do have an AI-powered noise filter for it.It's like the buzzword of the century currently."
"So we'll see how it all shapes up.But so far in sheer audio quality, as well as this headband for comfort is really next level.So I'm looking forward to further going to testing over the next coming week."
"And we'll get back to you with a full review.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."