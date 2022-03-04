GRTV News - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Zombies looks promising

Various planned changes are setting up the mode to be a return to form.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be rounding out the week by talking a little bit about something that I'm actually really excited about.It kind of surprises me actually to say that I'm excited about it because I've been on this weird sort of experience with Call of Duty as of late where it hasn't really done a whole lot for me."
"I feel like over the years it's steadily become a little bit too predictable and a little bit too strange.I don't think it's really been the peak Call of Duty that we all knew back in the sort of late 2000s, early 2010s.But Black Ops 6 is an interesting looking Call of Duty.There's various different things that are interesting about it including the fact that it's going to be launched on Game Pass on day one."
"But in particular the thing that I want to talk about today is one of the three game modes, one of the three core game modes that make up a Call of Duty game.You have Campaign, you have Multiplayer and you of course have Zombies and it's that latter one that we're going to be talking about today.So let's dive into the news piece and see some of the things that's going to be available in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies."
"So yeah, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies gameplay changes confirm...Sorry, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies gameplay confirms exciting changes.The mode will let us save, use Omni Movement and more.So we got a cinematic trailer for Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies mode on Tuesday."
"But I'm the kind of guy that thinks gameplay is king.And this is in the words of Eric, by the way, who we generally share a lot of similar opinions.So I think that is fine to say that.But anyway, it's a pleasure to share the first gameplay trailer for Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies."
"It sure looks like the mode is, to some extent, going back to its roots.That's not to say there aren't some interesting changes.Only 22 seconds go by before it's confirmed that the Omni Movement system has been implemented, making it possible to jump, slide and move in every direction.One thing not shown, but Treyarch reveals in a blog post, is that it will also be possible for solo players to save their progress and continue later."
"We're also shown how it's possible to turn ourselves into a Mangler thanks to a new support item called Injection, the new and improved Pack-a-Punch machines, some new enemy types and so much more.The developers will talk more about at Call of Duty Next on the 28th of August.And I'm not going to actually show the video here, because obviously if you want to watch it, you can go watch it yourself."
"But yeah, a lot of interesting, exciting zombie stuff.Especially if you've always been a fan of that mode.Now one of the... Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies is also returning to the round-based format.Which, it sounds weird to say it's returning to it, because it's always been a round-based thing."
"Except for really, like, last year's Call of Duty, Modern Warfare 3, when it went into that sort of, like, weird open world.Almost extraction shooter-esque sort of zombies experience.Which just, it didn't really work.But yeah, we're going back to the traditional sort of round-based format in these sort of more confined levels."
"And there's going to be all those traditional things that you expect from a zombies experience.Pack-a-Punch perks, all the, you know, typical guns on walls and all that good stuff.But yeah, there's also going to be a few different things that are, you know, what we expect to be included in a new zombies experience that are generally reflected in the new additions to a new Call of Duty as a whole."
"Which is, like, the omni-movement system.Which I think is going to be an interesting addition, because I think Call of Duty kind of goes through these...It's like a wave motion, right?Where Call of Duty gets progressively faster."
"And people go, wow, it's really exciting, it's fun.You know, look how much more fluid the game is.And then it gets so fast that people go, look, we want to go back to the roots.So they give us a game like Call of Duty Modern Warfare, the 2019 one, where it's like much more boots on the ground, slow, sort of methodical military shooter."
"And everyone went, wow, that's great.And then after a couple of games like that, they're like, you know what, we need to be faster again.I think we're on that upward trajectory again.And Black Ops 6's omni-movement, I think, is either going to be people going, wow, this is really cool."
"Like they did with, you know, Infinite Warfare, with all the movement and stuff in that.Or maybe it's going to be too far and people go, this is too fast.But we'll find out more about what happens with that when Call of Duty Black Ops 6 launches in October.But either way, yeah, Zombies mode will have omni-movement as part of it."
"There will be some new items that allow you to do some new, interesting, exciting things.And yeah, it looks to me like it's a bit of a return to form for Zombies.Something I'm really excited about and something I'm definitely going to be checking out, probably to quite a large extent, when Black Ops 6 debuts in full on October 25th."
"And again, if you want more Call of Duty news, stay tuned for the Call of Duty Next at the end of the month.Now this is usually a very, very big moment.They'll have like a lot of gameplay shown off and it'll be a big extended sort of stream where you'll be able to hear a lot about what this upcoming installment into the series will offer."
"But yeah, stay tuned for that.And otherwise, this has been the last GOTY news of the week for me.So I'll be back now on, actually, Tuesday.So yeah, stay tuned for that."
"Hope you enjoy your weekend. Enjoy your Friday.And yeah, see you on the other side. Take care, everyone."