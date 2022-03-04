Elgato Light Strip Pro (Quick Look) - Next-Gen Ambience

This lighting solution is designed to create cinematic ambience and is compatible with Windows, Mac, mobile, Stream Deck, and more.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It is, well the market has sort of drawn itself into a corner with a bunch of different stuff.So if you're the kind of person that streams and live streams and you know basically creates an ecosystem around a set of different apps that you utilize to create good lighting effects or a good streaming setup, well then you're basically buying into a cohesive ecosystem of products which offer you versatile functionality when they work together."
"So basically sort of tandem products if you will.Now one of the key perpetrators of this is definitely Elgato which started out making basic webcams and then good capture software for those webcams and then capture cards.But now it's a really extensive ecosystem of you have your stream deck with your streaming effects that hooks up to your face cam with your ring lights and all different manner of things that works very well together to create again an ecosystem which is very easy to use and you get stuff done easier, quicker, with less friction in between these various products."
"Now if you buy into that sort of stuff then you basically probably as a content creator of some kind, it depends on how serious you are of course, and you might be interested in a light strip of some kind.Well Elgato offers that now with the Light Strip Pro."
"Now as we've discussed in a number of different quick look videos now, it seems to me that with light strips and particularly light strips which is meant to be plugged into a computer of sorts, then there is a set framework expectation of what that sort of product can be.And this very much exists within that framework."
"So you have a light strip here which is divided up into separate diodes meaning that you can if you want take a pair of scissors, I was actually really surprised by this, you can take a pair of scissors and cut it up so that it fits the exact measurements that you want.You set this and then there is this little connector here which ties into this little box which then ultimately also works as a power supply and then it's a barrel connector to a plug, that's basically it."
"From there you connect it through an application which works on a number of different platforms that is Mac, PC, iPhone or Android and you can use it as part of an existing Elgato setup.That means that while you can just have this in your living room and use an iPhone app to create a lighting effect that you think is nice, well then you can do that."
"But it's very much meant to be a part of an Elgato based setup in front of a computer.So for one, this has very seamless Stream Deck integration, of course.The Elgato makes the Stream Deck, that means that you can have various set effects on the Stream Deck made up as buttons and there is again very seamless software transition between these two hardware products."
"But other than that, it is, I'm not going to say box standard, but it is as you'd expect.So it has the TESA standard here on the back, that means that there is an adhesive, that means that you don't need to use any kind of tools to set it up, it is a strong adhesive that you apply once and can be reapplied with enough force, actually."
"It is also magnetic, meaning that it should be very easy to fit to a magnetic surface if that's what you want.Within this pretty short, I would say, light strip are 120 addressable RGB LEDs.They work individually and they produce I think 16 million colors."
"That means that there is enough here and sort of enough addressable RGB to create light gradients in between each and every diode.It basically means that you don't have to have like a very set red, green, or blue light.They can bleed into one another and create pulsating effects or other gradient effects."
"There is like, I think an AI, of course there is an AI, by the way, and if you want to use it, if you don't want to use it, I don't blame you, I would never do such a thing.But the point is that it is there if you want.And I think it's sort of like it can create or suggest scenes by knowing what other kind of lights are within your setup, or maybe just it suggests whatever it feels like, I don't know."
"But the point is that these obviously play a part of creating a fancy setup when it is that you're streaming and this is Elgato, so it's probably going to work very well.And if you have other Elgato products and you have particularly a Stream Deck, this might be worth it."
"So, we'll review this in full and see you on the next one.Bye!"