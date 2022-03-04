Roborock Flexi Pro (Quick Look) - Flexible Cleaning

This cleaning tool is designed to tackle wet and dry messes and has an edge-to-edge design to enable you to reach tough areas.
"Hello everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Not too long ago, we took a look at our first ever Roborock robot vacuum.I think it was called the S8 Max V Ultra, not the best name in the world."
"But, what I was rather struck by and impressed by was that even though there is this established standard of what kind of functionality you can expect out of a robot vacuum, Roborock actually had a lot of new ideas that were implemented within that expected framework. So, instead of rotating mop pads, it had one big mop pad that would vibrate instead of rotate. It would have a small side brush on the side, meaning that even though the actual frame was circular, when it was turning, it would get into whatever corner, whatever crease that it needed to get into in order to have a more thorough clean."
"It's just small things. So, it's still a circular robot vacuum, it works within a little base station where it empties dirty water, refills with new clean water that you put into the tank. Again, we've seen this a thousand times now.Again, an established standard, but there are innovations within that category."
"So, that made me sit up and pay attention when Roborock launched this, which is one of their new products. This is called the Flexi Pro, and it is very much akin to other sort of dual purpose cleaning apparatus that we've seen from other manufacturers over the past couple of years. We took a look at one from Dream not too long ago. Now, what is this? Well, in one part, it's a traditional vacuum cleaner, like a handheld vacuum cleaner. This is the actual handle. You slide that into the top. It's going to get very tall when I'm sitting down, so that's why I'm not going to put it in because it'll just disappear out of frame."
"But the point is that you slide this in, this little display in front will give you a bunch of stats of which mode you're in, how long you have on the charge, and how much suction power is being applied to the actual floor condition. But the point of the matter is that you roll this around like you would with a traditional vacuum cleaner. Now, there are wheels on it."
"That's because it's quite heavy. It's five kilograms, but what it does at the same time is that it's also mopped. It washes your floor.Now, how does it do that? Well, again, we're talking about established standards here.So, there is a tank for clean water, and there is a tank for dirty water, meaning that it's a circular system activation whenever you decide to power it on. So, that means that the clean water will come down here and wet this little circular rotating mop roll, which will then basically suck up grime and dust and whatever is on the floor, and at the same time apply pressure through the rotating mop, meaning that it's going to clean your floors, mop your floors, and vacuum at the same time. Once you're done, you place it within this little base station here, and it can basically do a bunch of different programs to self-clean. Now, there are some really clever things going on here that I think that I wanted to address. First and foremost, this should be a lot easier to clean, and there should be a lot less buildup of grime. If there's one problem that I've had with that Dream product that I just mentioned, is that when you actually use it, like I have two small children, they leave a lot of food on the floor, there's a lot of dirt being brought in from the outside, it takes a very short amount of actual cleaning for the system to clog up."
"Well, that really shouldn't be the actual case here.For one, they have something called Duratect, which adjusts suction and mopping to the actual floor conditions. It's not AI-powered per se, but actual sensors within the framework of the device, which again, tailors the cleaning to what's actually happening. It has something called Flat Reach. It basically means that this can come down as low as 15 centimeters."
"In the other competing models, actually removing it from this angle means that it actually powers off, because there are motors in here that helps you push forward, but when you do this, it powers off. Here, this goes all the way down to this angle, 15 centimeters above the actual ground, or the surface area, so you can come in directly under a couch or something like that. This is a pretty narrow angle, but it should create a more versatile cleaning environment, where you don't have to move furniture around in order to clean underneath them."
"That's really, really cool. Once you're done, and you place it within this, this self-cleans at 55 degrees.That means 99.9% bacterial removal, which is 2 Ryland certified, which is great, and it dries its brush in just 30 minutes, meaning that it's ready to go."
"Drying the brush is actually really important, because imagine this.This is also in robot vacuums, by the way. When this is wet, and you place it, and you don't use it for a couple of days, that's like prime suspect for mold buildup and that kind of stuff. Really bacterially active, because it's damp, but drying it off will prevent that from happening."
"Doing that in 30 minutes is really, really impressive overall.Also impressive is the battery life. That's 50 minutes of cleaning time in one charge, and it automatically charges once you place it back within this framework here."
"Really, really cool. There is a 730ml clean water tank. Whether or not that's good enough, I don't know. I will say that what I have experienced before is that smaller cleaning tanks actually go a long way, and there is a filter here. Again, we've seen this before. These small water tanks actually go a long way, because it's very efficient in the way that it distributes water on the roller here. Whether or not it's good enough, that's going to have to wait until a full review. There is some app compatibility, which I'm really looking forward to testing, that can tell you a lot about the current charge, the settings, and basically lets you create some personalized aspects to this, like a robot vacuum cleaner. So, is it worth it?That remains to be seen. How much maintenance does it require for it to be ready to be picked up like a normal vacuum cleaner? That day-to-day reliability that you'd expect, that also remains to be seen. I'll return with a full review once I've had some experience with this, and I'll see you on the next one. Bye!"