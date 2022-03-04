GRTV News - Warner Bros. Discovery could sell of its game developers

As part of efforts to correct the sinking financial ship.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about something that's a little bit surprising, a little bit predictable, but big nonetheless. It's about Warner Brothers Discovery. Now this is a very, I'd say, mined production company. It was previously just Warner Brothers, obviously the one that everyone knows, you know, the people that make Looney Tunes and all that good stuff. But then in 2022, amid the growing rise of streamers and all that good stuff as well, they merged with Discovery and became Warner Brothers Discovery. And ever since then they've been facing a few different issues of varying calibers and at the moment they are facing massively plummeting stock prices to the point where basically Wall Street are hitting the big red panic button and Warner Brothers are looking for ways to right the ship. Now one of the ways is potentially splitting and going back to Warner Brothers and Discovery, but there's a lot of legal kerfuffle that comes with that so it's not exactly a clean solution. Another way is to sell off smaller assets to make back a little bit of money and to hopefully sort of fix those stock prices a little bit. And what do smaller assets include for a production company Warner Brothers caliber? Well it basically means selling off its games division. So it looks like we're going to see sort of developers like NetherRealm, Rocksteady, maybe even Player First Games potentially be on the auction block relatively soon, assuming this is the way that things are going to go. So let's take a look at the news piece and specifically what's happening. So yes, Warner Brothers is seemingly looking to sell off its games division as part of an effort to prevent a major breakup for the company as a whole."
"So Warner Brothers Discovery is in crisis. The major production company which became known as WBD, Warner Brothers Discovery, back in 2022 when Warner Brothers and Discovery merged is facing slashed stock values and now the company has been exploring how to repair the damage. So while it was originally thought that the way to weather the storm would be to split up and return to the individual companies of Warner Brothers and Discovery, the legal hurdles this would impose has seen the merged titan instead exploring alternative solutions including selling off smaller assets. So what do smaller assets for a production giant consist of? This includes its stake in the Polish broadcaster TVN, oh and also its entire stake in the video game industry. As per the Financial Times it's mentioned that WBD is looking to shift its developers meaning famed companies like Netherrealm and Rocksteady and perhaps even the recently acquired Player First Games could be on the auction block. It's noted that WBD is hoping that investors will remain patient so this eventuality, this eventually isn't required to be explored but with the pressure of Wall Street on its shoulders we could see big changes coming from Warner's games exploration soon."
"So yes, essentially as a way to sort of fix the issues that the company is facing with its poor financial situation it looks like Warner could be selling off its game sector. It doesn't necessarily surprise me particularly because Warner hasn't been doing particularly well in the game sector as of late. We've had a lot of sort of disappointing games and games that haven't really fit the sort of style of what its developers are known for like games as Suicide Squad, Killing Justice League. On the other hand however they have had recently a very very very very popular game with Hogwarts Legacy so I think really Warner's problems with the game sector isn't isn't that it's not generating enough money it's the way that it's run as a whole but again that's not necessarily something that we're surprised about because seeing you know major companies, parent companies that are governed by financial sort of margins make terrible decisions in the game sector because they want to just drive profits and not actually think of games as an artwork. Again it's the same sort of issue that we see in movies anyway where there's a lot of sort of as Alex likes to put it um slop put out there which you know is something we see quite commonly these days a lot of really quite disappointing films that come out and instead of getting uh the money instead are put forward for the really artistic projects that make you really you know really fall in love with the medium but again we'll have to see where this actually goes anywhere uh this might not happen again doesn't look like Warner really want to do this but if it comes to it and it's the the best option instead of having to actually split up again become Warner Brothers and Discovery as separate entities and face all the legal hurdles of that then this is something that might happen so stay tuned to hear more about that and as we do know more about it we'll sure to keep you posted with data so until then thank you for watching and we'll see you in the next episode of GRT News. Take care everyone!"