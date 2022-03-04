SCUF Nomad (Quick Look) - Pro Features On The Go

This accessory is designed to level-up your mobile gaming experience by delivering a controller-like offering.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.SCUF is a brand that you might know already because they make third-party controllers and have done for years and years and years."
"And they're actually really renowned in this particular business.They have launched really sort of high-end, almost eSports-like controllers for both Xbox and PlayStation Plus, like a whole host.They make the Instinct specifically for the PC platform."
"Point is, they know their game really, really well.And what they have offered traditionally is a high grade of customizability.When you make your controllers, usually they've been able to offer colors and customization, visual aesthetic customization options that Sony and Microsoft have been unable or unwilling to give the end consumer."
"Now, that is all well and good and they will probably continue to do that.So this is a brand new venture for them and quite a weird one in a lot of different ways because this isn't a customizable thing.You can't choose to give this a whole host of visual upgrades and sort of distinct features that makes it uniquely yours."
"This is just black.And at the same time, it's a black mobile phone controller.And there's a lot of those already from the Razer Kishi to the Backbone.It's a crowded market with a lot of competing high-grade manufacturers already in the field."
"So what makes this different?Well, one key thing is that if you're looking at the actual frame here, you'll see that there is no USB Type-C port or lightning port.USB Type-C port because usually manufacturers have offered that direct connection to make sure that it works as intended, meaning that you would slide your phone and you would extend this frame, which is the same as any other basically, and you would slide your phone in utilizing the USB Type-C plug in the port of the phone and then let it basically squeeze."
"That means that it feels like having a dedicated handheld console for a while.This does not have that.Instead, this connects directly through Bluetooth, which is good, but it still has.That's why I found it really odd when I unpackaged this thing and I saw the little made for iPhone tag."
"And it seems like that the frame in and of itself, plus the length which this extends is made for a bunch of iPhone models.But you would think that now that it utilizes Bluetooth, that means that it's universal in the way that it connects because all phones utilizes the same basic Bluetooth handshake protocol."
"Well, no.So this is made for iPhone, but the point is, could you get it to work on an Android phone or other types of devices?Well, probably, yeah, probably."
"But at the same time, there are some really good things here.No, you cannot customize the color or something like that, at least as far as I can tell.But there are customizable rear paddles here."
"There are Hall-Effect joysticks, which means that you won't experience drift even using it extensively over years and years.And it's compatible with a lot of cases.That's also why it's very nice to not have a physical USB Type-C plug, but rather just utilize Bluetooth."
"That means that sliding in your phone, now this is just my own 15 Pro, and I utilize quite a beefy case, but you could have a whole host of different cases, even having your phone nude, like without a case, and it would still work fine."
"So in that particular way, I mean, it makes it rather universal, which also makes it puzzling why it's specifically made for the iPhone.Point is, it's nice to be able to do that and still have the phone in its case."
"If the phone case before with Eraser Kishi, for instance, had like a really narrow field around the USB Type-C port, you wouldn't have been able to do that.So it's nice."
"Apart from that, there is unlimited profiles, response curve settings, and screen recorder through the app.There's even a dedicated screen recorder button here, plus a home button, which can take you to like a SCUF-based sort of interface element where you can select games from like Apple Arcade or streaming services, whatever it takes for fancy."
"It's very well made, like SCUF usually makes things that are durable because they're made for extended sort of esports-like usage.But whether or not this basically can keep up with the competing manufacturers, well, that remains to be seen."
"But $100 for this doesn't seem too far-fetched, so maybe it's a good deal.We'll fully review this and get back to you."