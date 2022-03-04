Cosori Dual Blaze Air Fryer (Quick Look) - Making Cooking Stress-free

This air fryer uses dual heating elements to ensure that your food cooks more evenly and with less shaking or movement.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereact quick look.Not too long ago, we took a look at our first air fryer from Kosori.It wasn't a brand that I was immediately aware of, but I later learned that they are considered to be like the gold standard for effective air frying, which is a standard or a way of cooking a whole host of different ingredients across the world now that have become like a quick mainstay in almost every kitchen."
"People seem to prefer them to regular ovens for a whole host of different things, both in terms of like just regularly deep frying things.You can get the same results in some cases without utilizing like almost any oil, which obviously is much healthier."
"But at the same time, in a lot of instances, you use a lot less power utilizing this instead of a regular oven.So there are many, many upsides to this, which is why a lot of people just have these for almost all of their cooking needs centered around one, in most cases, much more price like a competitively priced apparatus within their kitchen than say a very pricey oven or something like that."
"So it makes a lot of sense from just a whole sort of like helicopter angle standpoint.And Kosori is meant to be the best of the best in this particular regard.Now they have piled all of their knowledge and created this, which is the dual blaze twin fry."
"Now this looks big and that's because that's kind of the main point.Whereas a lot of air fryers kind of settle on a six liter basket and then offer a little sort of terrace within that six liter compartment, meaning that you can put stuff at the very bottom and then have that little recess where you can place something else."
"Well, it's not quite the same as having two full chambers ready to go.Now something like Ninja offer an air fryer where you have two separate baskets that you can pull out and utilize to cook two different things at two different settings.Now this Kosori does the same, but in a much more versatile way, which I think is awesome."
"So the main thing that they do here is that they have this massive compartment right here where you choose whether or not you want a spatial divider in the middle, which does divide it into two different compartments.And you can still do the same of having two different cooking settings on either screen."
"But you can also just have one cooking setting and like have a massive feast down here.10 liters is quite a lot and means that you can cook for like a family meal of like six to eight people if that's what you wanted, or be much more granular in the way that you cook things in the different compartments when you have that spatial divider in there."
"Really, really cool.Beyond that, though, it's all about effect.And well, this utilizes DC power alongside the other Kosori air fryer that we had on a couple of weeks, I think a month back or so."
"And we actually tested that on Game Rack and I find it to be just vastly superior than any other air fryer that I had at least tried up until that point.So if this can do that and still have all of this versatility built in, then that is very, very special."
"There are six cooking functions here, something Kosori is known for.So that is fry, bake, grill, air fry, reheat and dehydrate.That should basically cover every one of your needs.And imagine, I'm not saying that this is as good as having dedicated apparatuses for all of those different things, but imagine if you could throw out like never having to like deep fry anything, not having to have like own a big fancy oven, not having to have a grill. Like that's a lot of things that you basically can skimp out on and just have this. And this is not an cheap air fryer, but it's a heck of a lot cheaper than a lot of other stuff. So I would swear to this as a concept."
"And if it's as good as that other smaller Kosori air fryer that we had on, this is quite the fight. You also have a an app called the V-Sync app, which basically means that you can use your phone to if you want like a staggered activation, you can do that.Or if you want to monitor how long there is left on a cook, but don't really like if let's say you're upstairs folding laundry or whatever you want to see when it's done, you can just use that V-Sync app, which talks directly to the air fryer, which is great."
"And also Kosori is also really mindful about, you know, microplastics and utilizing good materials for what they do. So there's no BPA or PFOA.And this square design basically means that you can put it straight in the washing machine when you're done. Both that divider, both the baskets, but also this entire thing in and of itself, which is really cool and saves you a lot of time cleaning."
"So awesome, not cheap, but if it is as good and is as versatile as that smaller one, man, do we have something special here. Stay tuned for the full review. See you on the next one."