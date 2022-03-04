GRTV News - UFL to debut on consoles next month

The football competitor will be looking to battle it out with eFootball and EA Sports FC.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we have quite an interesting one for you, especially if you like sports games, because while the sports game sector, particularly the football side of sports games, has usually been coined by what is now EA Sports FC and what previously was the FIFA games, and also as well what is now eFootball and what was previously PES or Pro Evolution Soccer, there's now a third major competitor joined in that space. It's called UFL and it's not just a football title, it's not just a competitor, but it's one that has been invested and seen major players and major names from the real physical football community around the world investing and trying to get this game off the ground. So let's take a look at what UFL is and when we expect it to debut."
"So UFL feels ready to take the field and announces its release on 12th September on PS5 and Xbox Series. So yes, although it will be free to play, those who purchase the digital founders pack will get extra accessories, a new arena and a week's early access. So yeah, UFL was first announced three years ago when Strikers Incorporated took to the opening night live stage at Gamescom to make an ambitious pitch to compete with eFootball and the still FIFA, now EA Sports FC. It seems that all this time we've barely had any glimpses of its development apart from the odd team deal and alpha gameplay. Recently they've been testing a second open beta and it must have gone well because now the game's official account has announced that they're ready to compete. UFL is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series on 12th September and those who get the foundation pack will also receive some cosmetics. The Estadio del Redentor they can't call it Maracana due to licensing issues, and seven days of early access. So following the announcement on social media, some users have advised the developers to change the release date, which is so close to its competitor EA FC 25, which is on the 20th of September, but its creators are quite confident and promise to provide ongoing support from the moment UFL is released. What do you think of UFL and do you think it will be able to assert its place among giants like eFootball 2025 and EA Sports FC 25? Now it's definitely an interesting question to pose that because um I think because eFootball is an interesting thing because it has millions of players like hundreds of millions of players but we always treat it as sort of a sort of like a little brother almost to the EA FC games because the FIFA series is so enormous particularly in the countries that have massive football followings as well like the UK and Spain like for us in the UK the FIFA games the EA FC games they are always some of the highest selling games all year round like there's never a break really they're usually always at the top of the sales charts so these games are absolutely enormous and the fact that this game is coming in and intends to compete with it it's got a huge task ahead of it not only because of the fact that it's obviously trying to take on two major titans but also because of the fact that it has to deal with lots of licensing issues the EA FC has locked up a lot of major tournaments around the world and a lot of major clubs around the world with exclusivity deals you're not going to see official branding for La Liga, the Premier League, for many sort of major clubs around the world including Barcelona and Manchester United because they're exclusive to eFootball so you know there's a lot of different things that are happening here in regards to where ufo will have to sit in and a lot of this game is going to be unlicensed as you know as Alberto mentioned that news piece there with the additional stadium that you can get if you pick up the foundation pack so we'll see whether it shapes up again it's going to be coming on the 12th of September so we'll have some impressions relatively soon I would assume about this game so stay tuned for that and otherwise yeah for more news and more goodness stay tuned for tomorrow's GRTV news which will be my next one of the week thank you for watching I'll see you on the next one take care everyone"