Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 (Quick Look) - Small, but Meaningful Changes

Samsung has been critiqued for making iterative changes on its Fold phones, but is the same true for the Galaxy Fold 6?
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It's that time of the year again, Samsung has launched new foldables.There is both the new Flip phone, which we'll take a look at in a separate Quick Look video, but of course for my personal taste, it's the Fold that takes all the main attention."
"And here it is, this is the Samsung Galaxy Fold 6.And if you take a quick look at it, sure it may seem like, and it actually is for a lot of the time, it is still the strategy for Samsung to have a very iterative process when it comes to some of the main design elements of the Fold series, meaning that a lot of the things that you've been used to seeing from like the Fold 5, even the Fold 4 to some extent are all here, and that is in some cases just straight up reused parts."
"Like the main and the telephoto I believe, it's only the ultra wide camera that is new this year, that's just one of the things that people take issue with.And with new manufacturers on the scene like Google with the Pixel Fold, and OnePlus with the OnePlus Open, people are like basically just striking down Samsung for just being too iterative, for being too cautious, for being too boring, and that we desperately need like a basic design refresh of what the Samsung Galaxy Fold series is."
"That is not this year, but the small refinements that there are here I still think makes a lot of sense.For one, there is the look.No, there isn't major design changes here, but look at this squared off stancing, that means that it fits more perfectly in tandem with the Galaxy S24 Ultra."
"I love these really square corners, I love this rather matte sort of titanium like finish, I love the new rails, I like the new dual rail hinge system that means that the phone folds much flatter, and that means that it's 10% thinner than the Fold 5, meaning that it just has a smaller footprint when closed in your pocket or in your hand."
"It just makes it that much more usable, the screen bezel both inside and out have been reduced to I think almost non-existent.So it is, there is a lot of stuff here, it just looks classier now, and let's be honest, a lot of the people that will buy Folds are like business people, and this seems like a much more serious business style phone."
"So big props to Samsung for kind of sort of honing in on what the actual modern look of the Galaxy Fold should look like, and I think they've really nailed it.I even like this really aggressive sort of outlining of the camera housing here on the back."
"I think all details of this phone now look absolutely spectacular.Sure, it's still heavy, it's 14 grams lighter this year, which I personally don't really feel, I was just holding this and a Fold 5 not too long ago, I can't really feel it, but I do think that the design element updates do really make sense."
"There are other good things on the outside as well, this is now IP48 certified, meaning that it is both officially certified for dust and water, so it's not an IPX rating where it's only for water.Now how much dust ingress can this take?That remains to be seen, but it's really nice to see these foldables get double IP certifications now, that is good."
"The new better speakers, those you can feel immediately, so good stuff.Now inside here, you see that there isn't really a lot of stuff happening.They have reduced the bezels, which is really hard to see when the phone is turned off, but what they haven't done is decreased the sort of how much you notice the crease in the middle, obviously where the two panels meet and where they have to fold on top of one another."
"Now, I really don't notice the crease when the phone is on and I'm utilizing it, and I really don't care that I can feel it under my finger when I'm sliding across it, but people want to see a crease reduction, and they're not getting it this year.What they will be getting is a, basically it's the same resolution, it's the same hertz frame rate, it is the same color accuracy, it's slightly brighter, I think 2600 nits peak brightness, but are you going to notice that?That is difficult to tell."
"You get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is great, you get 12 gigs of RAM, which is expected, you get a terabyte of storage, UFS 4.0 storage, which is expected.You get the same, as I said, main shooter and the same telephoto.You get a new ultra-wide, which is 120 degrees, it's 12 millimeter lens at 12 megapixels, which is slightly better at drawing in light, which is good, and it has a vapor chamber for cooling, meaning that it can probably last longer on a charge, and it probably also will be able to keep its temps down better, meaning better frame rate when you're gaming or using it for something extensive."
"It's small things, but I still think that the Galaxy Fold is excellent, both in terms of the utility that you get, they have really refined the software over the last couple of years, and you also get a phone that is as durable as you need it to be, and as functional and as innovative as it needs to be."
"I am one of those people that want Samsung to evolve now, but we have to face the fact that this is probably still the most refined foldable on the market.We'll see if OnePlus and Google changes that a bit later in the year.Thank you so much for watching, see you on the next one."