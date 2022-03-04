Keychron Q10 Max (Quick Look) - More Ergonomic, Same Quality

Keychron's latest keyboard remains another prime example of its quality, but with a more ergonomic design.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We have taken a look at quite a few Keychron keyboards over the past 3-4 years, and every time we've done so, we've been very excited, I've been very excited, I just love what they do."
"And while I do think that they have a pretty central problem in their line-up, Keychron, and that is that they make too many keyboards that are too similar to one another for the general consumer to know which one to pick, which one does what, which one does not have certain features."
"Every time we receive one, it's very clear that what they do is very nice.And this is the Q10 Max, and if you want the so-called Alice layout, where you're, I can't remember what the exact ergonomic term is, but where you're sort of prone inwards, that is more ergonomic, in turn, more healthy for your body if you're sitting, taking in an office job where you sit and utilize a keyboard 8 hours a day, for instance."
"It is much more healthy and scientifically proven so.And if you want a Keychron keyboard that has that particular layout, it's nice that they're offering it.I do think that that particular part makes sense."
"This is the Q10 Max, by the way, and since it is a Q10 Max, there's a whole host of sort of Keychron regular things that is still fantastic to see.So, first and foremost, this is a full CNC aluminum body, meaning that it is incredibly heavy."
"That means that it's not going to slide about on the desk that you're utilizing it.It also means that it just feels very nice to pick up.When something has heft, it depends.Like, some things have to be light, like a smartphone."
"That's just, you know, you carrying it around in your pocket.But something like this, it's nice to have heft, because in that particular regard, it just oozes quality.And it does have that."
"It has the same double-shot PPT keycaps with special angling to resist shine-through from the RGB.That is good.It has a double casket inside, basically.That means that the whole keyboard is actually moving up and down within that CNC aluminum body frame to reduce noise and create that fluffy, cushiony feeling when you're typing."
"And, of course, creates this really nice sound when you're typing on it.Really cool.It runs both on a 2.4 GHz dongle, Bluetooth, and cable.It has a simple switch for Mac and Windows."
"And these command keys here, which are now Mac-centric, can be easily swapped for the Windows variant to mean that, obviously, that it runs natively on the OS that you're using.Inside, we also have an ARM Cortex-M4 chip, which enables stuff like a 1,000 Hz polling rate."
"It is both awesome from a functionality perspective.From a design perspective, I think it looks great.It has a little lovely volume knob there for a little bit extra.And this is one of the more expensive ones."
"I think it's $230.You can get really good Keychron keyboards, which are cheaper than that, much cheaper.So, if you want the Alice layout, it's there for you, basically."
"And it works very well.Inside, you can obviously get a choice between different switches.There are the Gaterons in here, Jupiter switch, I think this one is usually using, but it's naturally hot-swappable and supports several standards for basically applying any and all layout that you want to it on a per-key basis."
"The Alice layout, I think, to me, to my direct eye, looks confusing.I mean, you have two space bars. That's weird.But people that learn to type fast on this swear to it, both from a speed, but also a comfort standpoint."
"So, I mean, this is not faked.This is obviously something that people really swear by and that they feel comfortable with, and it's nice to know that Keychron has their back on this."
"So, this is one of the keyboards that it makes sense for Keychron to have in their lineup.The general notion, though, is that if you go to Keychron's website and you start looking at all the products, you'll see that there's like six, seven, eight series, which each of them have at least five or six different individual models in, often with very small actual differences here and there."
"So, I would love to see them reduce their output a little bit, but this is definitely one of the cooler ones.So, thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one."