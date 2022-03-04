Mophie Speedport 120 With Travel Kit (Quick Look) - Functional and Organised

Mophie once again proves how it creates a neat carrying style like no other.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.I like what Mophie does.They essentially make really cool, neat, organized consumer electronics which help you protect your vital consumer electronics that you carry with you every day, or organize them, or charge them."
"They make good stuff, in general.And what they really do very well is, I just said this on a video just before on another Mophie item, but it holds true for all the stuff that they do, is that it's not just functional, it's also organized and it just helps you create a portable and sort of neatly distinctive carrying style."
"And something which really exemplifies that is the SpeedPort with TravelKit.Now this inside here is a SpeedPort 120, which basically just means that it's a charger that runs you 120 watts.Now the TravelKit is actually a really essential part of that, because then you get this."
"This little pouch right here.And while there are other tech pouches which will help you organize your everyday carry, it's so nice to get it directly from the manufacturer, custom made to fit the charging kit that you carry with you every single day."
"Now I've seen this little buckle style before on other Mophie products and it works very well.So this little elastic band there swivels around this and once you open it, you quickly gain access to all the stuff you need to charge all of the devices that you carry with you."
"So the one thing is that this is the brick in and of itself.It's very nice.It comes in this Apple-esque matte white.And you of course have your four charging ports here on one side."
"The full bang you get with this is, as I said, 120 watts.But this four port GaN charger can basically delegate based on the needs of every single port.But there are upper limits basically."
"So from these two ports right here, you get 100 watts max.Then you get 20 watts from the third USB type C and then finally you get 12 watt from the USB type A. Now that can be swapped around as needs be, but it's a total of 120 watts, which is fine."
"I would say that it is a bit perhaps big for 120 watts.Someone like Anker can do 120 watts in a package which is a whole lot smaller.That's what GaN basically enables you to do.But I won't check the fact that this is just neatly constructed, neatly built, and I bet you that it works very well, because that's the experience I've had with every single Mophie product that I have ever used basically."
"So if we put this back in the pouch, you get a charging cable, because this is the one where the charging, basically the brick part of it itself isn't attached to the brick, but it comes with this detachable cable.Others like Satechi does the same thing."
"That means that you can basically just charge your things like a longer distance away from the actual wall, which works very well and provides a lot of freedom in some tricky situations depending on where you are and what you need to charge.And they've actually also included two USB type C cables, which comes with these neat little velcro strips, so it's just nice and easier to keep it organized, and I'm sure these are of high quality."
"One is a USB type C to C, and another is a USB type C to Lightning, which might have made sense before the iPhone 15, but now that iPhones use USB type C, you probably won't need the Lightning, but I suppose for legacy iPhones, it does still make sense.Now, it's incredibly high quality."
"It comes with this little carrying case here.That makes it very easy to recommend if you're the type of person that needs to basically live in a more efficient everyday carry lifestyle.So for that reason alone, it's worth recommending."
"Stay tuned for more Mophie in the future."