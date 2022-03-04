English
Black Myth: Wukong
GRTV News - Black Myth: Wukong is now Gold, and we'll have the launch trailer tomorrow night

There won't be any last-minute delays on Black Myth: Wukong.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone, welcome back to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, gear and entertainment and if you like what you see and you want to see more you can always check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for gaming reviews, gaming previews, gaming everything, exclusive interviews, movie reviews and so much more. But yes, without further ado we're getting stuck into today's piece which is all about a little, well arguably the most anticipated Souls-like for the rest of the year even though I think the developers at Game Science have said that it's not a Souls-like and they want to distance themselves from it. In any case, it looks like a Souls-like, it seems to be a very interesting looking action game. Anyway, the game obviously I'm talking about as you can see on the screen is Black Myth Recon which has just said that it's now gone gold and development is effectively done on it. The launch, excuse me, the launch is going to be later this year, this month I believe in August, I can't remember the exact date for it but it is ready, well it's going to launch on the 20th of August, I'm a little ill today, sorry about the ums, ays, ahs and whatever else in this news video but in any case it's gone gold, it's ready for launch on the 20th of August and we're going to get a launch trailer tomorrow on the 8th, no the day after, so Thursday morning in the very early hours of the morning at 3am British summer time which will be sort of I think 10am in Beijing. Either way, we've got a launch trailer coming soon to show us what we're finally getting in Black Myth Recon and it's an exciting game, I mean it was one that I first caught eyes on I think in 2022 when they released that cinematic trailer where it showed sort of you being Wukong and you getting to like mould your body around to batter the enemies around you in the game and ever since then it's sort of seemed like a very exciting game, the graphics look phenomenal, the gameplay is apparently very good as well, I've not yet had a chance to play it, some people have and some people have said that yeah it's pretty solid. In this game I think it's going to be, it's going to be tough to say whether it'll be up there with the Soulslikes or the action RPG games that we'll see for the rest of the year. It's certainly one of the releases that we've got left to look forward to in this sort of, it almost kicks off the latter half of 2024's major releases I think in a main way as from the 20th of August we've then got stuff like Space Marine coming in September, we've got other stuff coming later down the year, I know I've just said just Space Marine but it's the biggest one for me, but you know that's going to kick off the rest of 2024 which is a quieter year than last year was so perhaps we will see something like Black Myth Wukong really make a name for itself but I think it could be very much one of those unexpected hits that we've seen with things like Stellar Blade or it could sort of come out and sort of fade into obscurity, something like a Dragon's Dogma 2 did earlier this year. What do you think the fate of Black Myth Wukong's going to be? Are you going to be watching the launch trailer, staying up late, way past your bedtime? I bet you are! Either way, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some GRTB news."

"Bye bye!"

