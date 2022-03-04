English
Jaguar F-Pace - EV Hour

Magnus gets behind the wheel of a Jaguar in this exciting episode of EV Hour where the hybrid F-Pace is the focal point.

Audio transcription

"This is it. This is a Jaguar. I finally made it, Dad.
All jokes aside, both my dad and my granddad considered Jaguar to be the pinnacle of automotive expression and tradition.
We even had a Daimler for a family car for a while."

"So that respect kind of imprinted on me as a kid and has continued to do so growing up.
So it is with great respect that I am reviewing my first ever Jaguar.
And it's a special one at that.
So, while I am on vacation with the kids, this takes precedence."

"Sorry, children.
Charging This bad boy will run you around 52 kilometers on a charge.
And there's 404 horsepower living under the bonnet, taking you from 0 to 100 in just 5.3 seconds."

"It takes around 30 minutes to charge to 80% on a regular 32-kilowatt box.
And this particular version is filled to the brim with extras and little touches.
Specs-wise, you are well catered for.
To me, Jaguars is a lot about heritage and tradition."

"And I think that's the same for a lot of people.
And there are definitely some of that old timiness in here, particularly in this quite gaudy white perforated leather spec.
But the rest of this stuff, top of the line. It really is.
It all starts here with the 11.4-inch PIVI Pro display."

"This allows for seamless wireless Apple CarPlay, which works very well.
But the OS underneath is incredibly easy to understand and works very well as well, to my big surprise.
And this digital dash right here also is a complete win right off the bat.
There are quite a lot of buttons here, to be honest with you."

"And there are probably too many for my personal taste.
But I will admit that it does straddle the line between tactility and functionality and modern sensibilities.
It really is a nice place to sit.
Combine that with fantastic seat comfort and overall lovely interior design here."

"And what you end up with is a car which is just very nice to be in.
This is a great place to sit.
And I know that sounds fundamental and basic.
But when you're paying this much for something, it really does matter."

"But make no mistake, it's all here.
Also, I mean, just look at it.
The characteristic grille serves as the visual backbone for the rest of the design.
And it's wonderful."

"It has stance and character and pairs well with the roomy back seat and quite spacey boot, even though this is a small-ish SUV.
It also drives exceptionally well.
I mean, it's a Jaguar. It would, wouldn't it?
There is an immediate relationship between my foot and the throttle response as well as the brake."

"Steering feels electric and immediate.
It's all lovely.
But most importantly, in a hybrid, there is a harmonious relationship between the way the gas-powered engine, the petrol-powered engine and the little electric motors work in tandem together to make for a better driving experience overall.
It's difficult to separate this from the larger German rivals."

"But if you think about it, well, praise doesn't really come much better than that.
If Jaguar, with lower volume and a much more insistent focus on that heritage and tradition, can nail the same sense of quality in every single aspect, including the driving, as the Germans, well, then you're in a really good place, to be honest with you.
And that is where Jaguar is with the F-Pace."

"It really is that good.
It's clear to me that Jaguar has a clear space in the market today, offering up heaps of tradition clad in golden armor and top-of-the-line modern fundamentals.
It's been a pleasure, really.
And I hope I get to review the fully electric I-Pace next."

"See you on the next one."

Jaguar F-Pace - EV Hour

