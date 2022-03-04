GRTV News - Amazon and Games Workshop must come to a creative agreement before the end of the year on Warhammer series

Is Henry Cavill's dream project in trouble?
If you've been following this Warhammer series that Henry Cavill's been working on with Amazon, you'll know that it seemed like a while ago things were going pretty well. I mean, it was sort of Henry Cavill's baby really, it seemed like he was getting attached to everything, but there's a risk that it might not happen at all now, and that's because Amazon and Games Workshop can't seem to come to a creative agreement. At least that comes from a latest, the latest financial report, as we've seen from our good man Connie here. Now basically this means that Warhammer, or Games Workshop, who owns Warhammer, the IP, will have to come up with a creative agreement with Amazon, who wants to run the live action development of a series or movie. We're not really sure, it seems like Amazon wants this to be a sort of big creative universe for them, and so Games Workshop basically has to draw on the dotted line to see if they can sign off on what Amazon's going to do creatively. Henry Cavill is meant to be sort of on the guard. Sorry, not on the guard. He's sort of meant to be a big part of this, and he could guard against any sort of creative differences, but again he's just sort of the face of the place, if that makes sense. I don't think that Henry Cavill's going to be really given complete creative control of this dream project, because once again it's not his IP, it's Games Workshop's IP, but once again it's Amazon who want to make the series. Now Warhammer is a lot of things, and it's never not been controversial really. I mean, especially Warhammer 40k, it does draw a lot of great fans, but it also draws some of the wrong people sometimes, especially with the way that the universe is depicted, and the way in which that sometimes sort of horrible people via the Space Marines are glorified because of the actions they commit in a battlefield scenario, and that they are seen as heroes of humanity still, even if they would not be heroes as the way that we judge modern society. So there's a lot of things perhaps Amazon might want to change with Warhammer, but Games Workshop might be dragging its feet. It could be the other way around as well. Maybe Games Workshop is completely willing to do whatever, but Amazon just doesn't really know what it wants to do with the IP yet. Either way, if it's not sorted out by the end of this year, it could fall through entirely, and Henry Cavill might not get to do his dream project. Henry Cavill's spoken about this before, you know, after Superman sort of fell through for him, this seems like the next big thing for him, but unfortunately it might not come together at all.