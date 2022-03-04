English
MSI MPG 341CQPX QD-OLED (Quick Look) - Visualise Victory

This monitor boasts a curved OLED display that peaks at 240Hz refresh rate, while being VESA certified for ClearMR 13000 and DisplayHDR True Black 400.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
This time we're taking a look at another QD OLED from MSI.
And the last time we did so, we absolutely freaking loved it, so there is little reason to think that they have dropped the ball completely with this one."

"This is the MPG341CQPXQD OLED, which is an absolutely terrible name, but regardless of me just sitting here yelling about it for years on end, it doesn't seem to change.
They want these Morse code-ish names for their product and feel like that that resonates with the general monitor buying audience."

"So if that's the case, we'll just kind of have to accept that.
But there is a lot of awesome specifications buried under this $1,000 monitor, which is not nothing by the way, there's a lot of stiff competition there, but this comes with a lot of different specs in order to combat those direct competitions."

"So it's an 1800R curve, I'm sure you can see, which means that it's very subtle and it shouldn't break any games from like an aspect ratio point of view.
As is apparent in the name, it's a 34-inch OLED with a quantum dot layer for better colors.
That basically means that you get the contrast ratio of an OLED, but you get the color saturation and perhaps some of the brightness from a QD."

"In terms of what this actually sports, it's a 0.02 millisecond response time.
So way, way less than the one millisecond response time you get for most competing models.
Apart from that, it's a 240 hertz refresh rate, which is no slouch to be honest with you."

"And it's in a 21 by nine in 1440P.
Now the 1440P might be it's, let's say one weakness seeing as some panels in this particular price range can do 4K if you want, maybe 4K 120 hertz if that's what you wanted.
But this 1440P, 240 hertz, low response time, like quantum dot OLED is really something."

"Because it's an OLED, it also means that you get a lot of the calibration problems that other panels like IPS panels deal with for granted.
Like this is just great out of the box.
It means DCI-P3 color gamut coverage of 99% and it means of delta ease of less than two."

"That's what MSI promises from the calibration of the factory, meaning that this should be good for professional photo and video editing if that's what you want to do.
There is a KVM switch in here, which is also awesome.
It has something called OLED care 2.0, which basically means that through the OSD, you'll be able to at least keep the burn in problems at the door for the longest amount of time possible."

"There's no active fence in here.
It's just a piece of graphite film with custom heat sinks, which fixes all of the thermals.
So we'll be putting this through its paces.
Again, we love the last QD OLED from MSI."

"This will be no different.
Thank you so much for watching.
See you on the next one."

Alien: Romulus - 'Kay's Escape' Official Clip

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color - Official Trailer

Sweetpea - Official Teaser

Squid Game: Season 2 - Release Date Trailer

Terminator Zero - Official Trailer

Slingshot - Official Trailer

The Clean Up Crew - Official Trailer

Bagman - Official Trailer

Greedy People - Official Trailer

Spellbound - Official Teaser Trailer

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power - Call To Adventure

The Day of the Jackal - Official Teaser Trailer

Concord - 1-0FF Abilities Trailer

Concord - Haymar Abilities Trailer

Concord - Lennox Abilities Trailer

Fallout London - Official Launch Trailer

Diablo IV - Season of the Infernal Hordes Inside the Game Trailer

PowerWash Simulator - Cruise Ship Summer Seasonal Trailer

NBA 2K25 - Official Gameplay Trailer

Visions of Mana - Demo Announce Trailer

Date Everything - Announcement Trailer

The Behemoth - Roadmap Trailer

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - Official Trailer

Alien: Rogue Incursion - Zula Hendricks Reveal Trailer

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest

MSIology RTX40 event

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

