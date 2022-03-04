Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger (Quick Look) - Power All Your Apple Devices At Once

This MagSafe-enabled charged is ideal for the Apple user that routinely needs to recharge their iPhone, AirPods, and Watch at the same time.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We've taken a look at Mophie products, which is, I think, a subsidiary under SAG.Both of these companies make absolutely wonderful accessories, both in terms of charging, but also just traveling."
"That means covers and all kinds of really cool stuff.We're actually taking a look at a couple of different products from today.I am using a cover by SAG on my iPhone and just find it to be absolutely a wonderful quality of, I think, silicone mold.This is very, very nice."
"But the one thing that I've always been good at is not only think about functionality, but also portability of the different kind of product categories that you need to take with you everywhere you go.And one thing that you need to take with you everywhere you go is something to help you charge your Apple devices in this particular instance.And I can tell you that in this little pouch here, which is relatively lightweight as well, you have everything you need to charge your phone, your Apple Watch, and your AirPods."
"And in a wonderful condensed little travel kit package.So let's see what we have here.So the first thing that comes out of this little pouch is this, which is the charging in and of itself.Now, we've taken a look at something akin to this before, but that was hampered by not actually including an Apple Watch charger."
"You could add your own Apple Watch cable, but it didn't have the charger built in.This does, and it's so wonderful.Just this is magnetic.It didn't need to be, but it is."
"And I love that Mophie just really cares enough in order to ensure that every part of the unpacking experience, which is something that you would do every night on a bed stand in a hotel room or in a summer home, wherever it is that you want a little travel charging package.Well, that is where that will come in handy."
"So opening it up and we are immediately greeted with what this essentially is.So there are three different stations, all charged through one single inlet from this power brick right here.So you get the power brick right here and you get a standard USB type C cable, meaning that if the USB type C cable breaks, well, you just replace it with something else."
"Or if you don't want to carry the charging brick and you just want to use your standard charging brick that you might have for like a computer or something like that, you could totally utilize this and just bring this with you instead of the pouch.But the pouch is included in the price, so that is very nice."
"So inside here we have what all the stuff that we need.As you can see, the little Apple Watch charging dock here kind of rests in this little cradle and you move it upwards if that's what you want.It can also just be completely down if you want to place your Apple Watch on there."
"This is a MagSafe charger that is 15 watts, which is the fast wireless charging protocol that Apple allows.And that is the same, it's fast wireless charging on the Apple Watch cradle.There are certain standards in place.Mophie can't make it faster than they are able to go."
"So it does charge as fast as it possibly can.And then there is this little AirPods shaped Qi charging pad cubby hole, which is completely fit for a pair of AirPods.But it's not totally uncertain that you wouldn't be able to put other AirPods that you might be using on here or other Qi enabled devices."
"Finally, again, as I said, there is this little subtle USB Type-C port here and that's for your USB Type-C port.The full thing that this provides for juice is 60 watts, I believe, which travels in here.You can basically see that on the cable."
"It's all very, very lovely.And apart from that, I noticed when I unpacked this that this has kind of a recycled feel to it.And I was completely correct.This is manufactured with up to 50% recycled bottle plastic."
"And it's just, it's great.Even this little pouch here has internal organization, meaning that there are fit places for everything that you have.Meaning that when it's not in use, it looks very neatly organized down there."
"I love the fact that they're doing this.These things aren't particularly cheap, but they're so worth it if you're the kind of road warrior that wants something neat like this.So, big thumbs up. See you on the next one."