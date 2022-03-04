GRTV News - Avowed may have been delayed to 2025

It looks like Obsidian's RPG could be coming later than expected.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we have a really surprising one for you actually. Well actually is it surprising? I don't think it actually is thinking about it but we'll get to that in a minute. Essentially the thing is is that Avowed has seemingly, we're going to say seemingly because this hasn't been confirmed yet, I would say that if this is going to get confirmed it's probably going to be at Gamescom in a few weeks. But Avowed has seemingly been delayed and it will no longer be coming out this year and instead will be making its debut in early 2025. Now we're going to look at the news piece and then I'll talk about why this isn't really actually that much of a surprise to me personally. But yeah, let's start with the news piece first. So yeah, Avowed has seemingly been delayed to 2025. A very trustworthy source claims Obsidian will get a bit more time to finish their smaller Skyrim. So earlier this summer Obsidian made a mistake and mentioned that Avowed was set to launch on the 12th of November. I say it was a mistake because that part of the article was quickly removed. That might have been smart as it sounds like the game won't launch in 2024 at all. The Verge's Tom Warren, who has what's basically a spotless track record when it comes to reports about Microsoft, claims that Obsidian has delayed Avowed to early 2025 and that the official confirmation of this will happen soon. This is apparently not just because some extra polish is always good but that Microsoft wants to avoid vanishing in the shadow of Call of Duty Black Ops 6, S.T.A.L.K.E.R."
"2, Heart of Chernobyl, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and other big games launching straight onto Game Pass this fall. We'll see if this report makes Microsoft announce the delay before Gamescom or if we still have to wait for the many Xbox streams during the German Expo. Do you think delaying Avowed to 2025 will help it?Now there's a few kooky, weird and moving parts here. I think first of all it looked to me out of all the games that Microsoft has coming out this year, which I'm not going to call Call of Duty Black Ops 6 as part of that family at the moment for the simple reason that Activision is sort of its own thing. You know, you kind of expect a new Call of Duty every year, right? So it's not a surprise that that game's coming out. But out of the games that the Xbox Game Studios family and the ones that have been published by Xbox are coming out this year, Avowed to me seemed like the one that is the closest to actually launching. So we haven't really seen anything significant of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. We've seen lots of gameplay clips but they're all like sort of in-engine sort of cinematic-y sort of bits and whatnot. So we haven't really seen like a really like good lengthy clip of Indiana Jones footage and we still don't know the release date of that game either. So to me, Indiana Jones seems one of the furthest away. Stalker 2 Heart of Chernobyl looks like it's on its way, but at the same time, at the same time it's looked a bit rough in places, which again, I'm not going to blame GSC Game World for it. They're in a very unusual situation for a developer to be in, you know, trying to make a game world in the midst of an actual conflict with a neighbouring nation. So you're not going to necessarily, you know, hold anything against GSC Game World for that. But the point is that to me, out of Stalker 2, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Avowed, it seemed to me like Avowed was the closest to launching. But again, when we had the Xbox Game Showcase in June, there was no release date for either Avowed or Indiana Jones or anything like that. So we had no idea when these games are coming. And now it looks like Avowed is going to be the one that's getting pushed, which makes me think by now we're looking at, well, Call of Duty's in late October, Stalker's in November. Does that mean Indiana Jones is coming in either late November or early December? I'm not too sure. Hopefully we'll have a firm confirmation about that. It wouldn't surprise me if Indiana Jones ultimately gets delayed to 2025 as well. I think it's, you know, when you have a game of Indiana Jones sort of standard in scale, you kind of want it to be excellent. And I think that it wouldn't surprise me if it needs a little bit extra time in the oven just to get it there, get it over the line. So, you know, is Avowed actually going to get delayed to 2025? Is it going to instead take that late sort of holiday spot instead? I don't know."
"A lot of moving parts here. And this is the thing about Xbox, is that you start getting your hopes up about all the interesting things they have coming out and then they constantly get delayed and they get delayed and they get delayed. So that's one of the weird things about the Xbox Game Studios family. I have no doubt that when these games come out, they're all going to be excellent because, you know, Xbox titles are generally pretty good quality."
"But there is something to be said about the way they operate and their productivity and efficiency because the delays that come out of Xbox Game Studios developers is remarkable.But yes, that's the weird thing about today with Avowed. We'll follow up soon, no doubt.Maybe, as Eric says, maybe we'll get an announcement relatively soon because this report has broken. But it wouldn't surprise me if we have to wait until games come for an official confirmation as to what's happening with Avowed. But when we do, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated.